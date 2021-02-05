Angelina Jolie calls on the international community to avoid selfish behavior amid pandemic





SEOUL, February 5 (Yonhap) – Angelina Jolie pleaded with the world on Friday to come together and stop acting selfishly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke virtually as the special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at an international forum hosted by Yonsei University, a school in Seoul frequented by her eldest son, Maddox.

She said the virus had exposed the world’s vulnerabilities and areas where more work needed to be done, including climate change and the issue of internally displaced people.

“And if we see, for example, in the pandemic that a few countries have taken the majority of vaccines and other countries and people will be vulnerable without it. And we are going to act selfishly. It is not just mean or unfair “It’s ignorant,” said the 45-year-old during a conversation with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

“It is not a way to balance and create a stable world, especially when it comes to a global pandemic and a virus,” she added.

Jolie noted that she had the privilege of working with UNHCR for 20 years.

As the agency’s special envoy, she said there was no place she would rather be than to sit with displaced families.

“We are not just doing the right thing. We are also building a future,” said the mother of six, discussing the importance of reaching people around the world and helping them in their hour of need.

Jolie explained that displaced people should not be seen as a “burden” and that many of them are professionals who can learn more using modern technology and be sent home to build stronger countries. .

“We must invest in people more than in weapons,” she stressed. “We need to come together and value people.”

Jolie made no reference to her son Maddox, who has reportedly taken online classes from home since the start of the pandemic.

The actress visited Seoul University Campus in November 2018 with Maddox and her second child, Pax.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos