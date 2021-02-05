Mattel Developing UN Live Action Film | Business





EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 4, 2021 – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the company is developing UNO, the world’s number one game *, into a live-action film. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005953/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Mattel Films will produce the project alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty. In addition, quality controls Kevin Coach K Lee, Pierre P Thomas and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films. Marcy Kelly wrote the screenplay for the action comedy Heist, which takes place in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta. Robbie Brenner, executive producer, and Kevin McKeon, supervising producer, will lead the project for Mattel Films. “At Mattel Films, we seek to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways,” said Brenner. “UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to turn the classic UNO game into a comedic action adventure. “I’m so excited to be a part of this movie with Mattel,” Yachty added. I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so turning that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene that I came out of is really special. It touches me close to home. “ Designed in 1971 at a hair salon in Cincinnati, Ohio, UNO was created to allow families to spend time together and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, UNO, now available in more than 80 countries, has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative digital games and cards. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UN this year, Mattel is launching one of the brand’s largest product lines featuring new gameplay twists, planning a UNO Global Tournament and collaborating with a variety of iconic names in the world. art, fashion, sport and more. UNO joins other Mattel Films projects in development, including films based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, View Master and Wishbone. Lil Yachty is represented by ICM Partners and Uwonda Carter Scott. Kelly is represented by 3Arts Entertainment and JYWAMM. * The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / G11 / JAN-DEC 2020 / Supercategory Games & Puzzles / Units About Mattel Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate out of 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in enabling children to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential. About quality films As part of the ever-growing quality control empire, Quality Films marks the official expansion of legendary label executives Kevin Coach K Lee and Pierre P Thomas into the film industry. Founded in 2020, the next branch of quality control will bring Coach and Ps renowned branding and storytelling talents to the forefront. Quality Films is responsible for the highly anticipated City Girls – The Series, a five-part YouTube series that shares an in-depth look at the long and arduous history of creating City Girls’ recent album City On Lock. Quality Films also created an Instagram Live series, Mastery, in which music industry legends such as acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Keri Hilson, Grammy Award-winning singer and businesswoman Kandi Burruss and rapper and producer Hitmaka join discussions on the industry as a whole. and become masters of his craft. Quality Control has already set an incredible record of success and a diverse roster of talent ranging from icons like Lil Baby and Migos to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara. Now, with Quality Films, the industry will have to make room for what will undoubtedly become the next major player in cinema. MAT-CORP View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005953/en/ CONTACT: Information media Danit Marquardt [email protected] Kristine Karaca [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT DETAIL DETAIL SPECIALTY FILM AND MOVING IMAGES SOURCE: Mattel, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/04/2021 2:00 p.m. / DISC: 02/04/2021 2:00 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005953/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos