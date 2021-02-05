Entertainment
Seeing Double: Why Hollywood Keeps Telling the Same Story Twice | Movie
TThe rush of movie studios to buy stock in GameStop history is a natural Hollywood reaction to a major event. Rival renditions of the day Reddit took on Wall Street will be produced by Netflix and MGM, the latter acquiring the rights to Ben Mezrichs’ upcoming news book. While it’s likely that Netflix will release its movie first, does it really matter that it wins the race?
In Hollywood history, releases that bear more than a fleeting resemblance to each other. The twin films are a sign of the studios’ compulsion to capture a historic moment on celluloid as soon as possible.
For example, after the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013, there were Patriots Day and Stronger; and the 2018 rescue of 12 Thai children and their soccer coach, first described in The Cave (2019), will soon be the subject of a Ron Howard film. Going further back in history, Brian Coxs represents the wartime British leader in Churchill arrived just months before Oscar-winning Gary Oldmans turn in Darkest Hour (2017).
Twinning movies are a long established phenomenon in Hollywood. Jezebel (1938), made in the shadow of the highly anticipated Gone with the Wind, released the following year, was intended in part as a consolation prize for Bette Davis, who had failed in her attempts to become Scarlett OHara. in Gone with the Wind. Both films feature a southern beauty taken in the Deep South on the eve of the Civil War. Although Jezebel didn’t sound the same as Gone with the Wind, it always had marked success, winning a Best Actress Oscar for Davis.
More recent years have seen this doubling repeat itself on a blockbuster scale. The classic example is the match between Michael Bays Armageddon and Mimi Leders Deep Impact, with its concomitant mythology of how Disney and Paramount fought to gain a competitive advantage.
Bruce Joel Rubin, co-writer of Deep Impact, said that before Disney passed on the script, an initial meeting included a wise executive scribbling notes throughout the discussion of the film, which then sparked a debate. furious about plagiarism. Ultimately, Disney President Joe Roths’ last-minute decision to invest $ 3 million in strengthening Armageddons special effects was designed to provide a breathing space in between.
Released just a month apart in the summer of 1998, Leders’ thoughtful take on planetary catastrophe grossed over $ 300 million at the international box office, while Bays, an explosive and inflected blockbuster by Aerosmith , grossed over $ 550 million.
Being beaten at full speed is not as financially disastrous as one might imagine, but claiming cultural space can have a significant impact. In 1997, Dantes Peak, starring Pierce Brosnan, came out two months before Volcano, a similar geological apocalypse tale, and while none of the critics and audiences captivate, Brosnans dabbing between Bond films is arguably more memorized. .
In Olympus Has Fallen (2013), secret military man Gerard Butler saved President Aaron Eckhart from terrorists; months later, the White House saw Channing Tatum protect Jamie Foxx from a similar threat. While neither has grossed more than $ 200 million worldwide, Butler has been given a franchise that will return soon for his fourth installment, Night Has Fallen.
If there is an air of plausible denial to the twin films, who will notice if we just swap Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman (No Strings Attached) with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis (Friends With Benefits), right? then at the other end of the spectrum, we have mockbusters: films directly on video that brazenly reflect the releases of blockbusters. Less than a week before Sam Mendes 1917 Arrived in British cinemas, supermarket shelves were inundated with copies of The Trench, which was later joined in 1917: War Above the Trenches. While these titles may present their releases as an honest tribute or as stand-alone adventures, they thrive with uncertain audiences.
Whether the twin films confirm the lack of originality of blockbuster films or their willingness to give audiences what they want, the phenomenon is not going away. As Dorothy Parker astutely observed over 70 years ago, plagiarism is the only ism Hollywood believes in.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]