Seeing Double: Why Hollywood Keeps Telling the Same Story Twice | Movie

TThe rush of movie studios to buy stock in GameStop history is a natural Hollywood reaction to a major event. Rival renditions of the day Reddit took on Wall Street will be produced by Netflix and MGM, the latter acquiring the rights to Ben Mezrichs’ upcoming news book. While it’s likely that Netflix will release its movie first, does it really matter that it wins the race?

In Hollywood history, releases that bear more than a fleeting resemblance to each other. The twin films are a sign of the studios’ compulsion to capture a historic moment on celluloid as soon as possible.

For example, after the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013, there were Patriots Day and Stronger; and the 2018 rescue of 12 Thai children and their soccer coach, first described in The Cave (2019), will soon be the subject of a Ron Howard film. Going further back in history, Brian Coxs represents the wartime British leader in Churchill arrived just months before Oscar-winning Gary Oldmans turn in Darkest Hour (2017).

Twinning movies are a long established phenomenon in Hollywood. Jezebel (1938), made in the shadow of the highly anticipated Gone with the Wind, released the following year, was intended in part as a consolation prize for Bette Davis, who had failed in her attempts to become Scarlett OHara. in Gone with the Wind. Both films feature a southern beauty taken in the Deep South on the eve of the Civil War. Although Jezebel didn’t sound the same as Gone with the Wind, it always had marked success, winning a Best Actress Oscar for Davis.

Southern beauties Vivien Leigh, left, as Scarlett OHara in Gone with the Wind and Bette Davis in Jezebel. Composite: Allstar

More recent years have seen this doubling repeat itself on a blockbuster scale. The classic example is the match between Michael Bays Armageddon and Mimi Leders Deep Impact, with its concomitant mythology of how Disney and Paramount fought to gain a competitive advantage.

Bruce Joel Rubin, co-writer of Deep Impact, said that before Disney passed on the script, an initial meeting included a wise executive scribbling notes throughout the discussion of the film, which then sparked a debate. furious about plagiarism. Ultimately, Disney President Joe Roths’ last-minute decision to invest $ 3 million in strengthening Armageddons special effects was designed to provide a breathing space in between.

Released just a month apart in the summer of 1998, Leders’ thoughtful take on planetary catastrophe grossed over $ 300 million at the international box office, while Bays, an explosive and inflected blockbuster by Aerosmith , grossed over $ 550 million.

As Dorothy Parker said, the only ‘ism’ Hollywood believes in is plagiarism

Being beaten at full speed is not as financially disastrous as one might imagine, but claiming cultural space can have a significant impact. In 1997, Dantes Peak, starring Pierce Brosnan, came out two months before Volcano, a similar geological apocalypse tale, and while none of the critics and audiences captivate, Brosnans dabbing between Bond films is arguably more memorized. .

In Olympus Has Fallen (2013), secret military man Gerard Butler saved President Aaron Eckhart from terrorists; months later, the White House saw Channing Tatum protect Jamie Foxx from a similar threat. While neither has grossed more than $ 200 million worldwide, Butler has been given a franchise that will return soon for his fourth installment, Night Has Fallen.

If there is an air of plausible denial to the twin films, who will notice if we just swap Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman (No Strings Attached) with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis (Friends With Benefits), right? then at the other end of the spectrum, we have mockbusters: films directly on video that brazenly reflect the releases of blockbusters. Less than a week before Sam Mendes 1917 Arrived in British cinemas, supermarket shelves were inundated with copies of The Trench, which was later joined in 1917: War Above the Trenches. While these titles may present their releases as an honest tribute or as stand-alone adventures, they thrive with uncertain audiences.

Whether the twin films confirm the lack of originality of blockbuster films or their willingness to give audiences what they want, the phenomenon is not going away. As Dorothy Parker astutely observed over 70 years ago, plagiarism is the only ism Hollywood believes in.