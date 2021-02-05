The Daily Flash: Elliot Stabler’s return date revealed!

Todays Daily Flash highlights the development of several new projects as well as the premiere date of the highly anticipated Law & Order: Organized crime! Check out today’s hottest new bites below:

Grays becomes candid

Entertainment Weekly Editor Lynette Rice take Grey’s Anatomy fans behind the scenes with an upcoming book. How to save a life, releasing September 21, will feature new interviews with current and former members of the show’s cast and crew, as well as some of the influential musicians whose music was used on the show. The book covers the drama’s humble beginnings, from Shonda Rhimes’ first screenplay to its polarizing relationships, heartbreaking departures and memorable guest stars.

Disney to tell the story of the Hawaiian cowboys

Disney + tapped Chris Kekaniokalani Bright adapt David Wolman and Julian Smith ‘s novel Rodeo Aloha. The film, which is based on a true story, follows three paniolos (Hawaiian cowboys) who traveled from Hawaii to Wyoming in 1908 to compete in the Frontier Days Championship Roping Competition. What started out as a novelty quickly turned into a one-sided competition as the paniolos performed feats mainlanders had never dreamed of before.

Elliot Stabler is back in action

NBC revealed that Law & Order: Organized crime will premiere on First of April following Law and Order: SVU, where the character will reunite with his former partner Olivia Benson. The two-hour crossing will begin at 9 p.m. followed by organized crime at 10 p.m.

Cruz is going to play in the parallel mothers

Penelope cruz is ready to play in Pedro Almodvars new movie Parallel mothers (Parallel mothers). The project sees two mothers who give birth on the same day and follow their parallel life for the first two years of their children’s lives.

JoJo Siwa continues to conquer the world

Beloved children’s entertainment star Jojo siwa team up with Nickelodeon create, The J team, a musical film about the lives of 17-year-old singers. The channel shared that The 90-Minute Feature follows a young girl who is kicked out of her dance troupe and forced to rediscover what dancing and friendship mean to her while finding her true sparkle in the process.

Hayek to adapt a life of boobs for HBO Max

Salma hayeks the production company will develop Leslie Lehrupcoming novel A life of breasts as a series for HBO Max. The series will tell the story of a woman who is 40 years old and in crisis, whose life is turned upside down when her breasts begin to speak to her, forcing her to look at herself in a completely different light. The show opens up the reality of life in a female body in a culture obsessed with breasts.

20/20 to the air Anna Nicole Smith Tribute

Sure February 5, 20/20 is about to broadcast a report on the anniversary of Anna nicole smiththe death. The special follows her 14-year-old daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, as she visits the most influential places in Anna Nicoles’ life for the first time with her father, Larry Birkhead. It will also detail his rise to fame, his life in the limelight, his tragic death in Florida, and the unanswered questions about his death.

Brandys Cinderella finds a home at Disney +

The loved one Rodgers & Hammersteins Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood will be available to stream on Disney + start 12 February. The film follows the classic tale of Cinderella, who receives unexpected help from her fairy godmother after her cruel stepmom stops her from attending the royal ball.

The is the next judomaster

Nhut Le was chosen as a Judomaster in HBO Maxs Peacemaker of James gunn. The series is a spinoff series of Gunns’ upcoming Suicide Squad film, centered around the mercenary character of John Cenas, who believes in peace at all costs, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The world of impractical jokers is growing

The stars of TruTVs Inconvenient jokers, Joe Gatto, James Murr Murray, Brian Q Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, have entered into a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted content for TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max. In addition, the group’s long-running TV series have been renewed for a tenth season.

Sharing is loving!