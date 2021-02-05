Morgan Wallen abandoned by WME after racial insult video





3:05 p.m. PST 02/04/2021



through



Lexy perez



The news comes following the indefinite suspension of the country singer’s record deal and the Country Music Academy’s decision to declare the singer ineligible for his 2021 awards.

Morgan Wallen was ditched by WME, agency confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Wallen’s removal as a client on Thursday comes in the country singer’s wake-up call to the aftermath after a video was released online showing Wallen using a racial slur. Following the release of the video, the singer’s recording contract with Big Loud Records was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday. Soon after, CMT announced that it was removing the singer’s appearances from its platforms. Then in a statement shared on Twitter, announcement of the Academy of Country Music Awards that it would end “Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards”. IHeart Media has also removed Wallen’s music and content from its stations, while SiriusXM and Pandora have removed the singer’s music from its playlists, according to a SiriusXM spokesperson. Wallen is yet to speak after his label’s recent move to remove his music from curated playlists on most streaming services. Shortly after the video was posted to TMZ On Tuesday, Wallen apologized, admitting he was “embarrassed and sorry.” “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial insult that I wish I could take back,” he said. “There is no excuse for using that type of language, ever. I sincerely apologize for using that word. I promise to do better.” The controversial video follows the singer’s recent success. Wallen released on January 8Dangerous: the double album,released by Big Loud Records in partnership with Republic Records, spent its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and marked the biggest streaming week on record for a country album. Billboardalso reported that, following the singer’s burgeoning radio and streaming success, his team was preparing a North American tour of the arenas for the end of 2021-2022. The venues on the tour were said to have been more than triple the size of those he played in the pre-pandemic.







