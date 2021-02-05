WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft turns out to be transgender





Former WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft turned transgender this week, calling her personal saga an “exciting story of gender transition.” Tuft who wrestled professionally as Tyler Reks in the late 2000s and early 2010s shared the news. in a press release Thursday. The former WWE star also teased a lengthy interview that is scheduled to air Friday on Extra. “Gabbi is set to share her exciting gender transition story from a former WWE Superstar, Body Builder, Fitness Guru, Motivational Speaker and Motorcyclist to a Fabulous and Fun Woman,” the statement read. . “She has finally been released and is ready to rule her world.” Tuft, who was active in WWE from 2007 to 2014, apparently revealed his transition to fans on Instagram a day earlier, with a recent photo of herself sitting next to an old photo from her wrestling days. “It’s me. Shameless, shameless me. It’s the side of me that lurked in the shadows, scared and afraid of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends and my followers would say or do, ”the message was captioned. Since wrestling in WWE, the 42-year-old has started a fitness business called ‘Body Spartan’ with his wife, Priscilla, with whom she has a nine-year-old daughter, Mia. Tuft wrote that the past eight months have been some of the darkest of her life, but thanks her family for helping her. “However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought was the day I truly became unlimited and allowed my authentic self to come forward,” she said. written. “My loving wife, family and closest friends accepted me for who I am. I am eternally grateful to them. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know. “







