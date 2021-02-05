Marvel’s WandaVision Just Introduced The MCU’s Weirdest Cameo







Story beyond this point will contain full spoilers for Marvel's WandaVision Episode 5 – continue at your own risk! As Episode 5 draws to a close, WandaVision makes perhaps its strangest introduction, but Pietro Maximoff (aka Quicksilver, aka Wanda's dead brother) shows up at his front door. Except it's not the MCU's Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the character, it's Evan Peters, who played the character in Fox's X-Men universe. Peters played Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, earning applause for his performance, though the films themselves weren't as well received. And to be absolutely clear that this isn't just a regular real-world overhaul, Kat Dennings' Darcy confirms it's a extremely weird overhaul in the universe saying: "She [Wanda] recast Pietro? " Have you watched Marvel's WandaVision? YES NO This is the first time that one of Fox's X-Men actors has performed the same role in an MCU project and opens up some fascinating possibilities for the next stage of Marvel movies and TV shows. While it's been clear for some time that mutants will be coming to the MCU in one form or another, how it would turn out has been the source of speculation. Some have speculated that Thanos' blip could have caused mutations in those who came back to life, while others pointed to the multiverse's upcoming introduction into the MCU as a way in. The latter now seems much more likely. With Wanda explicitly linked to the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's possible this will be our first clue as to her role in crossing the boundaries between realities in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It must be said, however, that in a series built on illusion, transformation, and deception, the addition of Peters might just be a nod to an audience of superhero movie fans. We'll probably have to wait until next week's episode to get more answers on this. If this is a formal crossover of the established X-Men universe with the MCU, the implications are pretty huge – could we see Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellan's Magneto, or Hugh Jackman's Wolverine come in? in the new Marvel movies? That would explain how Deadpool 3 can at least be a canon MCU movie. We've got some more WandaVision theories for you, if that's what you want, from why a big comic book villain may be behind it all, to how (or if) Vision is still alive. Joe Skrebels is IGN's News Editor. Follow him on Twitter. Any advice to give us? Want to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to [email protected]







