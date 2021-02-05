Snap Inc user growth, fourth quarter finance boom, but first quarter forecast does nothing – Deadline





Shares of Snap Inc. fell after hours after Snapchat’s parent company gave financial guidance for the first quarter of 2021 that disappointed Wall Street. The stock price decline of more than 6% came despite a stellar set of fourth quarter results, including user, profit and revenue growth all above analyst consensus expectations. Like other social and digital businesses, Snap has benefited greatly from the coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced entertainment and leisure options. Daily active users rose 22% to 265 million, beating analysts’ expectations. Revenue for the last quarter of 2020 reached $ 911.3 million, up from $ 560.9 million the year before. The 62% rise in revenue was the largest since the company went public in 2017. Adjusted earnings per share reached 9 cents, triple the 2019 level. Analysts had called for a figure of business of $ 856.1 million and earnings of 7 cents per share. Related story Charter reports slower customer growth in fourth quarter, but results are clear at Wall Street Bar Even though Snap stock lost ground, its closing price of $ 58.31 was more than triple its range just a year ago. On Wednesday, it set a new record above $ 60 as investor sentiment remained largely positive. The clouding of enthusiasm was due to projections of a projected EBITDA loss of $ 50 million to $ 70 million, compared to analysts’ consensus expectation of a profit of $ 17.5 million . The company has rebounded strongly from where it was two years ago, as its stock price languished between double digits, users ranted over a clumsily executed overhaul and the management team saw a number important business. A consistent part of Snap’s strategy has been to connect with content providers looking to connect with its young user base. In remarks posted on the company’s website, CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted the growth of the company’s Discover platform. “Partners ranging from digital natives like Wave.tv, Barcroft, Team Whistle and Group Nine to more established media companies like NBCUniversal, ESPN and ViacomCBS each reached over 25 million viewers on their Discover channels in the fourth quarter.” , did he declare. A record 97 new international channels joined the platform during the quarter. Ten new Snap Originals have also been released, including Will Smith’s second season. Will of the house, which the company said reached 43 million viewers in its two seasons. While Snapchat’s primary users are teens and 20s, show and publisher offerings are starting to expand appeal to older audiences, Spiegel noted. Audience among users 35 and over increased by 25% compared to the same quarter in 2019.







