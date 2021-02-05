Bollywood: industry budget snubs $ 2.8 billion

PUNE, India There was no standing ovation from the entertainment industry when India unveiled its Budget 2021-2022 February 1.

The industry, which was hit hard during the pandemic, was not mentioned in the EU budget. India is the largest film producing country in the world. From 1,500 to 2,000 films per year, 200 to 300 are produced by Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, which accounts for over 40 percent of the industry’s revenue in India.

I’m not upset with the budget because I knew they weren’t going to announce anything for us, said Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt. Since independence, the entertainment industry has been non-existent for the government. Despite the creation of jobs and income, we did not benefit.

For Bollywood, despite the absence of a big star, the 2019 was a success, with over two dozen movies at the box office.

Now the industry, like many others, is struggling due to the disruption during the pandemic. The cinema segment alone is expected to contract 67% this fiscal year, with revenues expected to drop from INR 18,300 (around $ 2.5 billion) to INR 6,100 crore (around $ 840 million), according to one. KPMG report.

Although 2020 has started on a positive note, after the lockdown began in March, all filming and cinema activities have halted, resulting in massive layoffs. The 50% constraint on cinemas and cinemas was lifted just a few days ago.

A film industry delegation led by actor and MP Sunny Deol met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in January to push for financial support in the new budget.

She assured that the government will certainly consider the relief measures proposed by industry, film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh. tweeted .

We were hoping to see significant relief for the film industry after the extended lockdown… which did not happen, said Kailash Gupta, chief financial officer of multiplexing chain INOX Leisure.

We hope that the robust budget and reforms to push manufacturing and modernization will increase personal income and, subsequently, lead to spending on movies and entertainment.

Business analysts have estimated losses of 2000 crore INR ($ 284 million) for the Hindi film industry and a similar figure for regional cinema since the lockdown..

It’s shocking. I think in the last two budgets there has been no mention or some inclination towards the entertainment industry, said business analyst Komal Nahta.

We thought there would be an announcement as part of this budget, but there was none. In all respects, the industry feels disappointed, Nahta said. Places like Europe, UK, Canada and many more have given concessions to the entertainment industry. We all know that movies generate huge revenue for the government and that a little support was needed, especially during these tough times.

Movie theater owners also expected a respite, including easier terms to run their business, like waived or reduced electricity and maintenance fees, and a one-stop-shop license to open more. screens, but the government has not addressed these issues either. .

GST reduction [Goods and Services Tax] on movie tickets [announced in December 2020] falls under the GST Council and central government, and we hope some relief will come on that front, said independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

But the biggest ray of hope would come from state governments, as the aspects that really make a difference to the entertainment industry are in the hands of the respective states, said Rathi, who also runs theaters in Chhattisgarh. , Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. From removing the property tax for the pandemic period to providing electricity at industrial rates rather than commercial rates, this will help revive the sector.

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani said: “The industry has been hit the hardest. The least the government could have done was to completely forgo the GST for the next two years.

(Edited by Amrita Das and Judith Isacoff.)