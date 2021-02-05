Ajay Devgn: If an actor anywhere in the Universe tells you the box office doesn’t matter, they’re lying

Maintaining a top position for 30 years is no small feat. Ajay Devgn managed to do just that, with his booty intact. Much has changed between his debut Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and his last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), his 100th film. Yet not only is he gearing up for a number of films as an actor, he’s also taking over the reins as a creator with MayDay.

Excerpts from an interview with the 51-year-old:

You started out in movies at a time when a movie’s success also meant how many weeks and months it was in theaters. Today, until the cinemas closed due to Covid 19, it all became a matter of the initial weekend and first week collections. Do you think the numbers game was getting too much?

On the shelves of my office in my production house, you will see several trophies marking the golden and silver jubilees of the films of yesteryear. Most of them were given to my father, Veeru Devgan who as you all know was a top notch action director. They are reminiscent of the golden era of cinema when the films ran continuously for 50 and 25 weeks.

In recent years, movie theater revenues have operated on a hit and run basis. It has nothing to do with the pandemic or Covid-19. This is because we have so many other avenues to watch our entertainment. Whether it’s satellite, OTT, or home-to-home, movies can enter your living rooms in so many ways. Of course, you will only visit a theater if a movie is worth it. This is one of the reasons Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior is on the scale we made.

How important are the figures at the box office to you, considering the fact that today OTT platforms do not measure the popularity of films on this benchmark?

Why me? If an actor / filmmaker anywhere in the Universe tells you that the box office doesn’t matter, they are lying. We all want / wish / pray that our collections go through the roof. OTT doesn’t give us that joy, but the good thing is that it brings our films to global audiences. In situations like a pandemic, it’s Godsent.

You’re working on your next director, MayDay. What made you take the reins as a designer?

I was born in the cinema and I love movies. Even when I’m inactive, I only think about movies. My mind is constantly spinning and I can tell you that the only time I get an adrenaline rush (other than in the gym) is when I think of the movies. MayDay is a scenario that excites me. I want to tell a story that has heart and thrills. I am also lucky to have Amitabh Bachchan. Leading a legend like him was on my wishlist.

You are constantly up against other superstars that we have. How do you see this rat race that’s supposed to be number one?

If you are a commodity, you will always be compared. In the beginning, comparisons matter. They even make you bitter. But after 100 movies, the comparisons only get you better. You recognize your USP and then you work to improve it. If you bring something unique to the table, you will always find (with the grace of God) takers. Indian cinema had No. 1 stars during the time of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. They ruled for decades. After that, every Friday brought a new superstar.

