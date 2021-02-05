Disney + and the future of Wakanda

While no details on Cooglers’ pitch for the series have been revealed, or whether the other Hell series will have a role to play as well will be defined in Wakanda, there are plenty of possibilities for Marvel Comics that would constitute an excellent fodder of history. Whether or not the series is defined after the events of Black Panther II, or before the events of the first film, there is a rich tapestry of history to serve as inspiration.

MBaku and the Jabari tribe

MBaku (Winston Duke) not only turned out to be one of the elusive characters of Black Panther, he also testified to the importance for black artists to reinvent stereotypical characters, as was the case with his comic book counterpart, Man-Ape. Positioning MBaku as a rival turned ally, if not a brother, has turned out to be a much more interesting turn for the character than preparing him for the role of the villain he inhabits in the comics. And certainly the character has gained more time in the limelight, having proven his leadership abilities in the final battles of the two. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The public only got a small glimpse of the mountain dwelling of the Jabari tribes in Black Panther, and it would be interesting not only to spend more time there, but to see how MBakus’ membership in the Wakandas National Council changes the tribes, their take on technology and their relationship with their god, Hanuman. It feels like there is plenty of room to explore the intersection of politics and religion when it comes to the location of the Jabari tribes in Wakanda.

Killmonger Chronicles

Erik Killmonger may have died at the end of Black Panther, but it’s a mean audience that still can’t seem to get enough of it, and given recent comments on a possible comeback, Neither does Michael B. Jordan. Whether the character is resurrected for the sequel or not, something that has been done to his comic book counterpart on several occasions, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding Killmongers past. Black Panther revealed he was a former seal of the US Navy who fought in Iraq, and then served as a black operations mercenary with CIA ties. It is those years of mercenaries that would be the most interesting to explore, seeing Killmonger as an assassin hired to hunt down some of the MCU’s most dangerous criminals, from Madripoor to Latveria. The opportunity to see how Killmonger became the man we see Black Panther, to find out what global ideologies influenced him and see him earn each of those scars, it sounds like a story worth telling, and maybe even a gateway for more MCU projects with villains as leads. .

TChaka and Klaue Sr.

TChaka, portrayed by both John Kani and Atandwa Kani, wore the Black Panther coat before TChalla, and it’s a role the comics have spent many issues covering. While characters from the WWII story and the partnership with Captain America in the comics wouldn’t fit into the MCU timeline, it’s still possible to explore the kind of hero he was before the era of the Avengers and his efforts to prevent the colonization of Wakanda. And if the Nazis were not able to lead the charge of colonization in the MCU, then HYDRA would surely have set their sights on the country and its Vibranium. In the comics, TChaka has a long history with Ulysses Klaue and his father, Colonel Fritz Klaue. Although Odysseus (Andy Serkis) was killed by Killmonger in Black Panther, there’s a chance, through Fritz Klaue in the past, who had connections to HYDRA, that a more comic book-influenced version of the character would emerge: Klaw, the Soundmaster. If there’s one thing that’s been disappointing about Odysseus’s early demise, it’s that audiences never got a chance to see him turn into his pure bran. It looks a lot cooler on the page than it looks, but in any case, TChakas reigns as Black Panther and the introduction of Klaue Sr. provides an opportunity to recount the First War of Wakandas with strangers, and could provide another motive for Ulysses Klaue to break into Wakanda with the help of NJobu (Sterling K. Brown).

Bashenga the first black panther

Little is known about Bashenga, who until recently and the discovery of the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, was the first to wear the Black Panther mantle. Bashenga is a warrior shaman who saw a vision of the panther god, Bast, and ended the war between the five tribes over the Vibranium Mound. Known for wielding a powerful spear, he became the first king of the Wakandas. Given how much Wakanda’s character and origins have remained unexplored, Bashengas’ story could break new ground in the MCU, allowing for an exploration of Wakanda before he is known for his technological achievements, and before he does. can exist in isolation. And, based on what we know of the Eternals, there is the potential to link the mythology of this upcoming movie to Bast, at a time when aliens in god disguise roamed the Earth.

Queen Divine Justice and Dora Milaje

What does it take to become a member of the Royal Guards, the Dora Milaje? No doubt years of training, but also the desire to put the country above oneself. Okoye (Danai Gurira) has been a big part of what the Dora Milaje represent. But what if a newcomer, with her own sense of style and a strong opinion, wanted to join their ranks? This was essentially the idea behind Christopher Priests’ introduction of Chant Giovanni Brown in the pages of Black Panther. A teenage girl who grew up in America and became a Chicago-based activist, Queen Divine Justice, discovered that she had a Wakandan heritage. Seeking to learn more about this legacy, Brown joined the Dora Milaje, though cultural differences caused her a number of difficulties. It would be fascinating to see the character approached now through the prism of modern social justice, and how a black woman raised in America changes and is changed by the Dora Milaje.

Kasper Cole: White Tiger

Towards the end of Christopher Priest’s influential run on Black Panther, a new character has taken up the torch of TChalla. An NYPD officer in the narcotics and organized crime department, Kasper Cole was a long way from TChalla. In fact, Priest presented the character as a dark satire of Peter Parker, a character with great luck, sharing a small apartment with his pregnant girlfriend and mother. As a biracial man in New York City, Coles’ experiences of being both black and a cop create complex identity issues. After imitating the Black Panther, Cole earns TChallas’ respect and is ultimately given a synthetic version of the grass in the shape of a heart and a white suit. Cole appears as the White Tiger, an ally of Black Panther who fights to protect Harlem while learning to respect the Wakandan tradition into which he was adopted. If Queen Divine Justice is a character who brings a little bit of America to Wakanda, then Kasper Cole is a character who brings a little bit of Wakanda to America. Both characters could exist in the MCU as living embodiments of Nakias (Lupita Nyongo) ‘s cultural exchange program, expanding Wakanda’s influence.

Whatever Coogler decides to do with the black panther myth on Disney +, there’s no doubt that he will bring the same attention to detail, history and culture that he did for his film. from 2018. Perhaps more than any other stable Marvel Studios franchise at the moment, Black Panther, existing in his own fictional country, has the greatest opportunity to expand the MCU, and perhaps enrich our understanding of the value of these stories.