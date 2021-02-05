Launch of the video-on-demand streaming platform BookMyShow Stream in India: Tenet, other titles available for rental





BookMyShow has now launched BookMyShow Stream, a new on-demand video streaming platform. This marks the debut of the online ticketing platform in the transactional video on demand (TVOD) segment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the entertainment industry. Through this platform, users will be able to buy or rent any movies they want, including recent blockbusters that are still in theaters. Movies on the new platform, like Wonder Woman and Tenet, are available on HBO Go in the US, but not in other markets, so BookMyShow Stream could be a way to access those movies without going to the theaters. . BookMyShow Stream offers over 600 movie titles and over 72,000 hours of content that users can buy or rent and watch online. The platform will also feature several marquee premieres every Friday. This new online service appears to be BookMyShow’s strategic business move to stay relevant in these changing times. Until theaters and movie theaters can operate at full capacity and distributors can push more theatrical releases into the country, the on-demand video streaming service BookMyShow Stream appears to be offering some breathing space. New titles like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Yes God Yes, The Craft: Legacy can now be bought or rented at different prices. If you purchase a movie or TV show title, you can watch it any time after purchase. However, if you rent it, which costs a bit less, you will have access to streaming the title for 30 days but you will only have two days to watch it once it starts playing. The quality of video streaming is listed as HD. Different movies and TV shows are listed at different prices – Wonder Woman 1984, for example, is Rs. 549 to rent or Rs. 799 to buy, while Yes, God, Yes is Rs. 269 to rent or Rs. 549 to buy. BookMyShow Stream, the company says, offers a handpicked and specially curated library of over 22,000 hours of platform-exclusive content at launch. The platform will offer services such as Friday premieres, exclusives, world cinema, movie missed movies, festival favorites, and bundles that deliver multiple titles together. BookMyShow Stream will be available for viewing on the BookMyShow mobile app and website just like Apple TV, Android TV, Fire Stick, and Chromecast. BookMyShow Stream will allow users to access features like downloads, offline viewing, and streaming. The company has partnered with Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures for international content. It has also partnered with major Indian production houses such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, Rajshri Productions, Divo and Sillymonks to provide BookMyShow Stream users with a variety of content. BookMyShow Stream is also said to be one of the first Indian streaming platforms to host content acquired from independent film distributors such as PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films. Content from international film festivals like the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival will also be available for purchase or rental. What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed it on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, or RSS, download episode, or just hit the play button below. Affiliate links can be generated automatically – see our ethics statement for more details.

