The actor began working in the film industry as a night security guard »Albuquerque Journal

Editor’s Note: Venue More continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun information about New Mexicans and their plans.

Justin Lotz used to watch productions enter and settle in Albuquerque studios.

The construction of the sets has taken place. Then the stages were filled with actors and background teams.

The scene was magical, a scene Lotz wanted to get into many years after being an extra on “Suspect Zero”.

At the time, Lotz was working at Albuquerque Studios as a night security guard. He did the job

for three years before making the jump in front of the camera.

“It all started with in-depth work,” he says. “I dipped my foot in there and got hooked. It’s amazing to see yourself on TV and understand how much work it took to complete a project. “

Lotz, also known as Justin Jackrabbit, started getting background roles. Again, he wanted more.

“I was bored doing background, and I knew there was more to me,” he says. “I started to think, ‘If they’re showcasing me, there must be something about my appearance.’ So I took a picture and auditioned for speaking roles.

He has worked on projects such as “The Art of War”, “Sierra Sisters: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure”, “OffSet Web Series” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”.

Lotz’s first taste in the film industry dates back to the early 2000s, when he was on the set of the film “Suspect Zero” as it was shot in Estancia.

“It was definitely one of those weird things that started the seed,” he says. “While I was on set, I was like a sponge, taking everything.”

The Albuquerque native was raised in the Eastern Mountains on a cattle ranch.

He returned to the city at the age of 14 and eventually graduated from Valley High School in 1999.

“That’s probably why I blend in so well,” he says. “I know city life. I know ranch life. I am divided between them. It helps me communicate with all kinds of people.

When Lotz is not on a movie set, he is often found modeling.

In his second year of modeling, Lotz aimed to shoot with 50 photographers.

“I ended up shooting with 96,” he says. “I exceeded my goal and beyond. It was a great achievement because I had 96 different perspectives on me.

Last year, with the pandemic changing the way photoshoots were done, he wanted to see how many times it would be published in a magazine.

“I have been published 13 times nationally and internationally,” he says. “I visited a French and German fashion magazine.”

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about Lotz:

1 “I have been with my wife for 23 years. Married for 12 years. She’s my high school sweetheart.

2 “I am considered a sniper. I am an advanced sniper. I can always hit my target with no problem whether I’m on horseback or in a car. “

3 “I played the trumpet for 13 years, and for three of those years I was New Mexico’s No.1 improv soloist in middle and high school.”

4 “I took a year off and wrote music for three groups.”

5 “I am definitely an outdoor enthusiast and a survivalist.”