WandaVision Episode 5 Cast Guide: Every Marvel Character

WandaVision The cast of Episode 5 expands as the Marvel Studios series unveils more mysteries and uses key Marvel characters. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe show for Disney + has now officially passed the Season 1 midseason point. Five episodes ofWandaVision have been posted and each one adds a few more questions and answers to what’s really going on with Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

After focusing largely on what’s going on outside of Westview in Episode 4,WandaVision episode 5 spends time inside and outside the warped city. Inside Westview, Wanda and Vision find out how to raise their twins Billy and Tommy and watch them grow up extremely quickly. Wanda tries to keep the altered reality online, but Vision continues to wonder what she allows. Outside of Westview, the characters in SWORD take a more in-depth look at what might be going on and that ultimately leads to a real-world showdown with Wanda.

With the different points of view inWandaVision Episode 5, the featured cast involves most of the main characters the show has used in the past. But the show’s ending also packs in the return of someone who has been the subject of much rumor and speculation. Here is a complete guide to casting fromWandaVision episode 5 and which actors are involved.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff Aka Scarlet Witch

WandaVision Episode 5 again stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. The episode’s debut officially means Olsen has been in more episodes of MCU TV shows than movies. Wanda’s story centers on trying to be the best mom to her twins, Billy and Tommy, but she also has to stop SWORD from interfering with the life she’s created. She also exits Westview for the first time in the episode. Viewers will recognize Olsen from her past MCU appearances, but she is also known for her roles inGodzilla andWind river.

Paul Bettany as Vision

Paul Bettany returns as Vision inWandaVision episode 5 too. The episode provides more information on what happened to Vision’s body after Avengers: Infinity War and before the start of the show. But Vision also spends time looking for answers and wary of Wanda. Bettany has appeared in several MCU movies beforeWandaVision, and viewers might also recognize him from his work inA knight’s tale orSolo: A Star Wars Story.

Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver

WandaVision Episode 5 ends with a massive reveal from Marvel and the return of Wanda’s late brother, Pietro Maximoff. However, the show reveals that Evan Peters is playing Quicksilver after previously playing the speedster in Fox’s.X Men movies. So far, it should be a multiverse overhaul instead of bringing Aaron Taylor-Johnson back afterAvengers: Age of Ultron. Evan Peters can be seen as Quicksilver inX-Men: Days of Future Past,X-Men: Apocalypse,Dark phoenix, and even a cameo inDeadpool 2. Peters is also known for his roles inKick ass andamerican horror story.

Kathryn Hahn as Agnes

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agnes inWandaVisionepisode 5, and she’s acting stranger than usual. Agnes suddenly stops to help with the children and asks to start the scene from the top after thinking that Vision is down. Billy and Tommy’s new dog, Sparky, is later revealed to have mysteriously died at her home. Hahn plays the 1980s tone for this episode. She has extensive comedic experience thanks toHalf brothers, theBad moms franchise, and much more.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

After playing a central role in episode 4, Teyonah Parris reprizes her role as Monica Rambeau inWandaVision Episode 5. She is now safely removed from Westview and is back at work with SWORD to determine what is going on. There’s even a tease that Monica’s powers begin to manifest. Parris is still new to the MCU, although a young Monica Rambeau has appeared inCaptain Marvel. The actress is best known for her roles inIf Beale Street could speak andChi-raq.

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

FBI agent Jimmy Woo is backWandaVision Episode 5. Randall Park made his MCU debut inAnt-Man and the Wasp and didn’t come back beforeWandaVision Episode 4. He is still very involved in the investigation of what is happening in Westview but begins to run into the director of SWORD. Park’s most important role in his career is to be one of the stars of ABCFresh off the boat. He also recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedyAlways be my maybeand DCAquaman.

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings returns as Doctor Darcy Lewis inWandaVision Episode 5. She was responsible for finding the frequency to broadcast Wanda’s modified reality in the last episode. Here, Darcy tries to help Monica find a way to get something inside Westview. Dennings has previously appeared inThor andThor: The Dark World in the MCU. Beyond the Shared Universe, viewers might recognize Dennings for his work in2 broken girls orNick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

Baylen Bielitz and Julian Hilliard as Billy

Billy Maximoff is everywhereWandaVision episode 5, and the show uses multiple actors to play it. Billy is considered to be five and ten years old during the episode, but he does not yet have his magical powers. Baylen Bielitz played Billy when he was five and Julian Hilliard took over when he was ten. Bielitz does not have any confirmed acting credits on IMDb, but Hilliard has already appeared inThe Haunting of Hill House as a young Luke and will be inThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Gavin Borders & Jett Klyne as Tommy

Tommy Maximoff is also growing quite rapidly duringWandaVisionepisode 5 and is shown to be five and ten at different times. It is not yet demonstrated that Tommy had super speed powers. Gavin Borders plays the five-year-old version of Tommy, but Jett Klyne plays him at the age of ten. Borders played a small role inA beautiful day in the neighborhood in 2019. Klyne previously played BrahmsThe boy and had small roles inSuper girl andThe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

WandaVision Episode 4 Guest Stars and Cameos

Josh Stamberg as Director Hayward – Josh Stamberg returns as Acting Director of SWORD, Tyler Hayward. He has already had roles inThe case andParenthood.

Asif Ali as standard -Asif Ali is back as NormWandaVision episode 5 when Vision goes to work. He has already appeared in episodes ofThe MandalorianandNew girl.

Alan Heckner as Agent Monti -Alan Heckner is back as Agent Monti in this episode. Heckner is best known for playing Bump Weathers in Patrol of Fate.

Selena Anduze as Agent Rodriguez -Selena Anduzer returns toWandaVisionas Agent Rodriguez in Episode 5. Anduze is best known for her role as Caroline Woodrue inSwamp Thing.

Jenna Kanell as Med Tech – Jenna Kanell joinsWandaVision as a medical technician examining Monica Rambeau after returning from Westview. Kanell has previously played roles inThe front runner andThe Bye Bye Man.

Amos Glick as Dennis the Postman -Amos Glick returns as Westview postman Dennis for a brief scene from Episode 5. He’s already appeared in the first two episodes, as well asAgents of SHIELDseason 7.

Victoria Blade as a commercial woman -Victoria Blade returns as Commercial Woman after only one episode break. She has already appeared in episodes ofPatrol of FateandThe foreigner.

Ithamar Enriquez as a commercial man -Ithamar Enriquez returns as the mysterious Commercial Man in Episode 5. He can be seen inLady birdandA series of unfortunate events.

Sydney Thomas as Commercial Girl -Sydney Thomas appears inWandaVisionas Commercial Girl. She recently played a role in NetflixTall girl.

Wesley Kimmel as commercial boy -Wesley Kimmelis inWandaVisionepisode 5 as Commercial Boy. The young actor has already appeared inThe recruitandGood girls.

Eli Everett as SWORD drone pilot – Eli Everett joinsWandaVision for a small role as a drone pilot of SWORD. He recently had small roles inMindhunter andCobra Kai.

