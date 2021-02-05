Emerald Fennell wants to ban lavish trailers | Entertainment

Emerald Fennell wishes she could force everyone to have the same “s ***** trailer” on set.

The ‘Promising Young Woman’ director believes that the fact that the actors retreat to their own luxurious space when they’re not filming only causes divisions on a project and she prefers her cast and crew to mix more. .

Speaking to Olivia Wilde for the directors of Variety, she said, “I really think the trailers have a lot to answer for.

“If I was allowed, I would just say, ‘Hey, everyone’s getting some kind of ***** trailer, exactly the same. Everyone has to have lunch together. ‘

“If you have your own lovely hot tub, aren’t you really with everyone? It makes it difficult to collaborate. It’s alienating, it’s lonely. It’s more fun being with everyone.”

Olivia agreed: “So you have to be vulnerable in front of these people, and you have been separated from them.

“I always compare it to a construction site. You bring these people to this site, and then you say, ‘Wait a moment! “And everyone just wanna wait until the game is over so you can go back to the building.

“The actors are like, ‘I’m sorry I’m acting. I am really sorry.’ If we were just to restructure it, so that everyone works together, I guess that’s why when you train in the theater, you learn everyone’s work. Everyone knows what the process is. Everyone is a crew. Everyone at the same level, everyone counts the same. “

Olivia has a “no *******” policy on set and she explained that she thinks this is a great leveler.

She said: “The policy of no ******* puts everyone on the same level. I have also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the team in this very strange way. does not serve anyone

“I think the actors would like to know more about what’s going on there when you focus me? What’s that change of focus? But the idea of, don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t don’t look I think that makes everyone very anxious. “

The “Booksmart” filmmaker adopted the policy after receiving “really terrible advice” to stir up arguments for gaining respect when going behind the camera.

She explained, “Someone, who is a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me some really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite.

They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you got to have three arguments a day. Three great arguments that restore your power, remind all in charge, be the predator. “It’s the opposite of my process. And I don’t want any of that.”