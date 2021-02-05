Ram Aur Farm: When Bollywood Meets Farmers Protest

The agitation by the farmers lasted long enough to keep the country’s dream factory running at full capacity. Here they come with a crop of films in which vintage cinema takes on a contemporary flavor.

TWIN WIN

This is the timeless story told once again. The twin brothers are lost in a Mela after one of them breaks free and rushes to the scalloped Ferris wheel, to get carried away by the crowd. Distraught parents can do nothing but console themselves by giving their remaining son their full attention and turning him into a good farmer. The missing son falls into a dubious business and grows up to be an apprentice politician. Deep in their souls, each twin knows they have a sibling but never meet until one day the confrontation brings them face to face through the barricades of Singhu. Farmers lift popular slogan Kanoon wapsi nahi to ghar wapsi nahi. Sham sings the line in a moving melody of his own. Swinging his baton over his head, Ram is about to knock him down with a thud on Shams’ rump when he comes to a stop. Wait! A sepia memory becomes clearer. The song is based on the tune of his mother’s lullaby. Could it be? Is it possible? Ram looks at the farmer, the farmer looks at Ram with a savage guess. Lathi and the Sickle slam by their side, and issues that had been hanging for months are resolved in minutes as the brothers bond. In the final fade of the films, the lullaby calms the agitators into a restful sleep.

DO BIGHA ZAMEEN, LOADED TRACTOR EK TURBO

What the world thinks today, Bimal Roy thought of yesterday or to be precise in 1953. With Make bigha zameen, he gave Balraj Sahni a lasting place in the Indian film hall of fame. We cried as the marginal farmer turned rickshaw puller waged a heroic struggle against the multi-headed evil. In the newly reloaded version of the movies, there’s no room to cry with the Green Revolution done and dusted, it’s the middle revolution hour where the farmer only thinks about the minimum support price. Naseeruddin Shah is a Dabbang farmer on steroids. No rickshaw puller him, Shah drives a tractor and puts it to devastating use. Under its wheel are all of the cross-capitalism, lean socialism, cheesy materialism, and a bunch of other isms that farmers have had enough of. But what he doesn’t know is that there is an international plot, some say galactic gathbandhanout to have it. In the film’s climactic scene, sinister forces throw the national flag in its path. The plot is of course to make the farmer into a distressed national. He almost falls into the trap but manages to apply the brakes just in time. Proudly holding the flag, family and fervor, the tractor fades into the sunset. Applause.

THE THREE IDIOTS

This film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was universally loved when it hit screens in 2009. A decade later, Chopra adds drama to the sequel with a puzzle no one recognizes who the three are. If you are on the Delhi side of the Tikri Gate, the three idiots are the ones leading the agitators. If you’re on the other side, all three could be in government. And your guess is as good as mine on exactly who they are. Or maybe, we’ve all missed films of deep symbolism. The three idiots symbolize these three laws that are behind all the noise. You’ll say the laws have been in cold storage for 18 months anyway, but as the veteran producer knows all too well, you have to strike when the iron is hot or the blockbuster could go broke.

RIHANNA BHI DO YARON

This sequel to the 1983 Kundan Shahis cult classic has all the makings for a masterpiece of the absurd. There is an international pop singer who blew the world away with songs like Good Girl Gone Bad. There is one law, or rather three laws and more outlaws than you can count or name. Then, of course, there’s the Republic Day parade in which peaceful, well-behaved tractors go thugs. They choose Republic Day because they believe it’s the best way to get back to Republic TV. To top it off, a climate activist is voicing support for a host of dedicated thatch burners. None of this makes logical sense. But neither does life. All we can say for sure is that every patriotic Indian is convinced that the good girl has gone badly, very badly. But it’s late now Ab jaane bhi do yaaron.