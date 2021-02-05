Tweet from actor Siddharth: Eng wants to play against us but our sovereignty cannot be understood: tweet from actor Siddharth surprises Internet users





Actor Siddharth has searched celebrities for their tweet about the ongoing farmer protest. Highlights Celebrity reactions continue to pour in to the ongoing farmer protest Several cricketers questioned Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for sharing their views on the farmers’ protest Actor Siddharth searched celebrities who interviewed Rihanna and Thunberg for their opinions In recent days, since pop icon Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg reacted to the farmers’ protest, several cricketers have taken to social media to respond to their tweets. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, several cricketers expressed their solidarity with the farmers, also adding that outside forces cannot participate in what was the “internal matter” of the country. While fans praised the support of cricketers, they also wondered what was wrong with foreign celebrities sharing their take on what was one of the most talked about topics in India. Bollywood actor Siddharth, known for taking a stand on matters of public interest, posted a satirical tweet, framing him in the ongoing India-England series where he searched several Indian cricketers and other celebrities . “India is a great country. Eng wants to play against us but our sovereignty cannot be understood. India knows how to bowling, batting and field for itself and we hope that an amicable result will be reached within 5 days. We will play with the 11 players. #IndiaUnited #IndiaAgainstEngland, ”actor Siddharth wrote. Cricketers extend support to farmers From Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, several cricketers have shared their views on the matter. “Let us all remain united in this hour of disagreement. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I am sure that an amicable solution will be found between all parties to establish peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether, ”Kohli tweeted. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation. #IndiaTogether

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda, ”Tendulkar tweeted. “Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal question which I am sure will be resolved through dialogue. I Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda, ”wrote Ravi Shastri, Head Coach of Team India. Farmers continue to protest against agricultural laws on the various borders of the national capital.







