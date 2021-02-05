Senator Amy Klobuchar Announces Antitrust Bill To Tackle “Massive Competition Problem”





The Competition Law Enforcement and Antitrust Reform Act would shift the burden on companies proposing mega-mergers to prove that their deal would not pose a risk to competition.

U.S. companies have engaged in more than $ 10 trillion in mergers and acquisitions since 2008, and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Thursday announced a bill to ensure these deals do not harm consumers. or do not end the competition. It’s not unusual, especially in the tech industry, for a big player to acquire a popular peer. (See: Facebook buying Instagram, Twitter buying Vine, Uber buying Postmates.) Klobuchar wants to make sure that when a “maverick company that plays a disruptive role in the market” is seen by an established company, it does not represent a threat to competition. “While the United States once had some of the most effective antitrust laws in the world, our economy today faces a huge competition problem,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “We can no longer sweep this issue under the rug and hope our existing laws are adequate. The intent of the bill, dubbed the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act, is as follows: “Reform Antitrust Laws to Better Protect Competition in the US Economy, Amend the Clayton Act to Change the Standard for Illegal Acquisition , to deter exclusionary conduct that harms competition and consumers, to improve the ability of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to enforce antitrust laws, and for other purposes. “ The bill, which was co-sponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI), makes it clear that the government does not should not ‘Beware only of monopolies, but also of monopsonies. While a monopoly involves a business that sells a good or service, a monopsony involves one that purchases a good or service. Both point to predatory pricing issues (too high if there is only one seller and too low if there is only one buyer), stagnant wages and high barriers to trading. entry for start-ups (read full bill below). While competition and vertical integration have been recurring concerns in the ever-consolidating entertainment industry, the most prominent example in recent memory being AT&T winning a trial after the DOJ contested its purchase of Time Warner’s $ 85 billion so far, monopsonies haven’t caused much fuss in Hollywood. With the insatiable appetite for streaming content, this could become a problem if, for example, Amazon bought Netflix. The bill amends the Clayton Act to lower the threshold for prohibiting mergers that “significantly lessen competition” to those that only create an appreciable risk of materially lessening competition. In some situations, such as mergers valued at over $ 5 billion or those that would give a company a market share of over 50%, this shifts the burden on the government to prove that there is a risk of harm to the company. the company that must prove that there is none. t none. It also creates the Bureau of the Competition Lawyer within the FTC and proposes civil penalties for antitrust violations of up to 15% of the company’s US income or 30% of the income of “affected or targeted” people. through illegal behavior. In order to enforce the changes, the DOJ’s antitrust division would receive $ 484.5 million and the FTC, $ 651 million.







