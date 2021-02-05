Nominations Announced for 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The SAG Awards will air simultaneously on Sunday, April 4, 2021 on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. (PT)

LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2021) The nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Individuals, Actors and Ensemble of the Past Year * were announced this morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris, MANK) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, BLINDSPOTTING, The Good Lord Bird) via Instagram Live. The nominees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and TV Stunt Sets were announced this morning by Jason George (Station 19) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (Grand Hotel) who were presented by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. A reminder will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

A replay of both announcements is available for viewing at instagram.com/sagawards.

For a full list of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, click here.

Graphics and images of the nominations announcement live on Instagram are available at: sagawards.org/27nominations

** All images and graphics are courtesy of SAG Awards



About the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday April 4, 2021., at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. For more information on the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

One of the main events of the awards season, the SAG Awards annually celebrate outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year (SAG Award eligibility period: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021).

Among the industry’s highest honors bestowed on actors, only the SAG Awards are fully selected by SAG-AFTRA’s peer performers. The SAG Awards were the first television awards show to recognize the work of union members and the first to present awards to film actors and television sets. For more information on the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

Thumbnails of photos and graphics available for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards can be found at sagawards.org/media/newsinfo/photos-and-artwork.

* SAG Awards eligibility period: January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021

The nominees at the cinema are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

AHMED RICE / Ruben METAL BRAN

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee MA RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz MANK

STEVEN YEUN / JACOB MINARI

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Bev HILLBILLY ELEGY

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey MA RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND

VANESSA KIRBY / Martha WOMAN PIECES

FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra YOUNG PROMISING WOMAN

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin Norman DA 5 BLOOD

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO / Albert Sparma THE LITTLE THINGS

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar BORAT SUBSEQUENT FILM

GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw HILLBILLY ELEGY

OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne LE PÈRE

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja MINARI

HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna NEWS FROM THE WORLD

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Film

DA 5 BLOOD

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin ‘Norman

PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon

NGUYEN NGOC LAM / Quan

LE AND LAN / Tien Luu

NORM LEWIS / Eddie

DELROY LINDO / Paul

JONATHAN MAJORS / David

FROM THE NGO VERONICA / Hanoi Hannah

JOHNNY TRI NGUYEN / Vinh Tran

JASPER PAAKKONEN / Seppo

CLARKE PETERS / Otis

SANDY HUONG PHAM / Michon

JEAN RENO / Desroche

MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy

ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin

MY RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee

JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey

COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler

MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag

GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo

minaria

NOEL KATE CHO / Anne

YERI HAN / Monica

SCOTT HAZE / Billy

WHO AREA / David

WILL PATTON / Paul

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X

BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton

LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew Bundini Brown

ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay

ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke

LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X

NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke

THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

The nominees for television programs are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / M. Shaibel THE QUEENS GAMBIT

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson HAMILTON

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser THE CANCELLATION

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown THE GOOD LORD BIRD

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey / Thomas Birdsey I KNOW THIS IS TRUE

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly MME. AMERICA

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella I CAN DESTROY YOU

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser THE CANCELLATION

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon THE QUEENS GAMBIT

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde OZARK

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson THIS IS US

JOSH OCONNOR / Prince Charles THE CROWN

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman BETTER CALL SAUL

REG-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset BRIDGERTON

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher THE CROWN

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II THE CROWN

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana THE CROWN

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore OZARK

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde OZARK

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter THE GREAT

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose SCHITTS CREEK “

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose SCHITTS CREEK

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso TED LASSO

FRAMES / YOUSSEF FRAMES

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding DEAD FOR ME

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale DEAD FOR ME

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden TAKING FLIGHT

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose SHINE CREEK

CATHERINE OHARA / Moira Rose GLITTER CREEK

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

YOU WOULD BETTER CALL SAUL

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut

TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring

PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin

MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler

BRIDGERTON

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs Varley

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson

JASON BARNETT / Jeffries

SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Red

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Geneviève Delacroix

PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

FLORENCE HUNT / Jacinthe Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose

BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville

REGE-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Équerry

LOVECRAFT COUNTRIES

JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman

JADA HARRIS / Diana Dee Freeman

ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite

JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman

WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste

JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William

JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia Leti Lewis

MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman

OZARK

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans

JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller

LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell

SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore

SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde

KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde

JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce

TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis

JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.

FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro

CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore

MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEATH FOR ME

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale

MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle

JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood / Ben Wood

SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding

NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez

DIANA MARIA RIVA / Retail Ana Perez |

LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding

THE STEWARDESS

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden

MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond

NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van Blanc

MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft

MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov

YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris

JASON JONES / Hank Bowden

TR KNIGHT / Davey Bowden

ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian

AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie

GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans

ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe

TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe

COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware

GREAT

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marian

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

LOUIS HYNES / Vlad

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor

DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

SCHITTS CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE OHARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

THE BOYS

COBRA KAI

LOVECRAFT COUNTRIES

THE MANDALORIAN

WESTWORLD

Outstanding action performance of a set of stunts in a movie

DA 5 BLOOD

MULAN

WORLD NEWS

THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7

WONDER WOMAN 1984