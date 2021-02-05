Entertainment
Nominations Announced for 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
The SAG Awards will air simultaneously on Sunday, April 4, 2021 on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. (PT)
LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2021) The nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Individuals, Actors and Ensemble of the Past Year * were announced this morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris, MANK) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, BLINDSPOTTING, The Good Lord Bird) via Instagram Live. The nominees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and TV Stunt Sets were announced this morning by Jason George (Station 19) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (Grand Hotel) who were presented by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. A reminder will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.
A replay of both announcements is available for viewing at instagram.com/sagawards.
For a full list of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, click here.
Graphics and images of the nominations announcement live on Instagram are available at: sagawards.org/27nominations
** All images and graphics are courtesy of SAG Awards
About the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday April 4, 2021., at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. For more information on the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.
One of the main events of the awards season, the SAG Awards annually celebrate outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year (SAG Award eligibility period: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021).
Among the industry’s highest honors bestowed on actors, only the SAG Awards are fully selected by SAG-AFTRA’s peer performers. The SAG Awards were the first television awards show to recognize the work of union members and the first to present awards to film actors and television sets. For more information on the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.
Thumbnails of photos and graphics available for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards can be found at sagawards.org/media/newsinfo/photos-and-artwork.
* SAG Awards eligibility period: January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021
The nominees at the cinema are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
AHMED RICE / Ruben METAL BRAN
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee MA RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND
ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz MANK
STEVEN YEUN / JACOB MINARI
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Bev HILLBILLY ELEGY
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey MA RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND
VANESSA KIRBY / Martha WOMAN PIECES
FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra YOUNG PROMISING WOMAN
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin Norman DA 5 BLOOD
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO / Albert Sparma THE LITTLE THINGS
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar BORAT SUBSEQUENT FILM
GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne LE PÈRE
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja MINARI
HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna NEWS FROM THE WORLD
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Film
DA 5 BLOOD
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin ‘Norman
PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon
NGUYEN NGOC LAM / Quan
LE AND LAN / Tien Luu
NORM LEWIS / Eddie
DELROY LINDO / Paul
JONATHAN MAJORS / David
FROM THE NGO VERONICA / Hanoi Hannah
JOHNNY TRI NGUYEN / Vinh Tran
JASPER PAAKKONEN / Seppo
CLARKE PETERS / Otis
SANDY HUONG PHAM / Michon
JEAN RENO / Desroche
MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy
ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin
MY RAINEYS BLACK BACKGROUND
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee
JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey
COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler
MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag
GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo
minaria
NOEL KATE CHO / Anne
YERI HAN / Monica
SCOTT HAZE / Billy
WHO AREA / David
WILL PATTON / Paul
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X
BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton
LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew Bundini Brown
ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay
ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown
MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee
JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke
LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X
NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke
THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7
YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Outstanding action performance of a set of stunts in a movie
DA 5 BLOOD
MULAN
WORLD NEWS
THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984
The nominees for television programs are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / M. Shaibel THE QUEENS GAMBIT
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson HAMILTON
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser THE CANCELLATION
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey / Thomas Birdsey I KNOW THIS IS TRUE
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly MME. AMERICA
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella I CAN DESTROY YOU
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser THE CANCELLATION
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon THE QUEENS GAMBIT
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde OZARK
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson THIS IS US
JOSH OCONNOR / Prince Charles THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman BETTER CALL SAUL
REG-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset BRIDGERTON
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher THE CROWN
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II THE CROWN
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore OZARK
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde OZARK
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter THE GREAT
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose SCHITTS CREEK “
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose SCHITTS CREEK
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso TED LASSO
FRAMES / YOUSSEF FRAMES
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding DEAD FOR ME
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale DEAD FOR ME
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden TAKING FLIGHT
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose SHINE CREEK
CATHERINE OHARA / Moira Rose GLITTER CREEK
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
YOU WOULD BETTER CALL SAUL
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut
TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca
GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring
PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin
MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler
BRIDGERTON
ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury
JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown
LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs Varley
JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton
RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson
JASON BARNETT / Jeffries
SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Red
JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper
HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington
BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington
KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Geneviève Delacroix
PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton
RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton
FLORENCE HUNT / Jacinthe Bridgerton
MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich
CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton
JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper
MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose
BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington
LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton
JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville
REGE-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte
HUGH SACHS / Brimsley
LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton
WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton
POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Équerry
LOVECRAFT COUNTRIES
JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah
AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman
JADA HARRIS / Diana Dee Freeman
ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite
JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman
WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste
JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William
JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia Leti Lewis
MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman
OZARK
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans
JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller
LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell
SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore
SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde
KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde
JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce
TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis
JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.
FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro
CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore
MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEATH FOR ME
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale
MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle
JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood / Ben Wood
SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding
NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez
DIANA MARIA RIVA / Retail Ana Perez |
LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding
THE STEWARDESS
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden
MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond
NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van Blanc
MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft
MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov
YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris
JASON JONES / Hank Bowden
TR KNIGHT / Davey Bowden
ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian
AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie
GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans
ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe
TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe
COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware
GREAT
BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth
SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo
SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
PHOEBE FOX / Marian
BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady
ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop
DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter
LOUIS HYNES / Vlad
FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana
GWILYM LEE / Grigor
DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia
CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina
SCHITTS CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE OHARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca
Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
THE BOYS
COBRA KAI
LOVECRAFT COUNTRIES
THE MANDALORIAN
WESTWORLD
Outstanding action performance of a set of stunts in a movie
DA 5 BLOOD
MULAN
WORLD NEWS
THE CHICAGO TRIAL 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984
