Hollywood foreign press associations snub I May Destroy You sparks rage

The Golden Globes are, of course, absurd. Trying to apply reason to the random appointments made by the 90 independent journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a foolish task. When it comes to the Globes, the publicity surrounding the nominations and the airing publicity (this year February 28) are the only things that matter. These are the only reasons for wanting an appointment. I was impressed this week, after the nominations were announced, by an unusual piece in Deborah Copaken’s The Guardian. She is a writer on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, which was a popular but far from rewarding comedic distraction during the lockdown. She was nominated on Wednesday for Best Musical or Comedy, which she says she’s excited about. But, unlike most Hollywood citizens, she now doesn’t feel the need to shut up on the absurdity, or embrace the HFPA. She writes that she is also mad at the snobbery of another show, the drama I May Destroy You. The Michaela Coels HBO series is all about rape, sexual abuse and consent, as it tells the stories of a young black writer in London (played by Coel, who also wrote and co-directed) and her group of friends . It’s a mind-blowing series, both unsettling and at times entertaining, and it certainly deserves plenty of nominations from anyone judging television over the past year. That I can destroy you didn’t have a single nod at the Golden Globe isn’t just wrong, she writes, it’s what’s wrong with everything. But my fury is not just a question of race. Or even on racial representation in art. Yes, we need art that reflects all of our colors, not just some. But we also need to reward the shows (and the music, movies, plays and musicals) that deserve them, regardless of the skin color of their creators. Is Hamilton great because Lin-Manuel Miranda is Puerto Rican? No, it’s great because it hits. Likewise, how anyone can watch I May Destroy You and not call it a brilliant piece of art or Michaela Coel a genius is beyond my ability to understand how these decisions are made. Matthew Gilbert can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @MatthewGilbert.







