“Promising young woman” explodes stereotypes | Entertainment





Much controversy surrounds Emerald Fennells Promising Young Woman (2020) and members of the public could leave the theater with confused smiles on their faces. Is it wrong for viewers to love the exploitative hunt on young men who manipulate the rules of consent? Should the public giggle awkwardly when men are exposed as sexual predators? Does this film encourage sexism and male prejudice? Are these questions still as important when you consider the larger scheme of the film? Everything about Promising contrasts with traditional conversations about consent, trauma, and revenge. The retro ’80s backdrop, in tandem with stereotypical Saint Madonna qualities, took on a typically taboo neon subject matter and allowed unapologetic dialogue to scream. British actress Carey Mulligan, known for her roles in The Great Gatsby and Suffragette plays the anti-hero Cassandra Cassy with an empathetic complexity rarely showcased in a female lead character. In other revenge thrillers, revenge is sought by the inflicted. But in Promising, Cassy is on a mission on behalf of a character never before presented to the public. Growing up together, Cassy and Nina decided to go to med school together. But it all ends badly after a night of drinking turns into every girl’s nightmare. Nina is raped in a room where people are watching and laughing. As Nina tried to express what had happened, her friends and academic institution brushed her under a rug to protect the man and his future medical career. In the end, Nina dies and Cassy gives up. Audiences never see the assault and receive no footage of foul play until just over halfway through the film, when the incident she says is highlighted by a video recording. Even then, the audience never sees the video but only receives auditory signals. In the comics, these gaps in perception are called gutters and are essential to the progress of the story. It literally provides the space for closure. Fennell’s decision to use the gutter and keep a rape offstage is brilliant as she not only observes the reality of the sexual assault, which usually happens behind closed doors, but it forces members of the public to come to the scene. conclusion by themselves, providing an agency on behalf. by Nina. By the way, American cartoonist and comic book theorist Scott McCloud talks about the importance of gutters in his literary work Understanding Comics and describes closure through the use of gutter as part observation. [to] perceive it all. Beyond Fennells’ nuanced commentary on rape and a biased justice system, Promising also exposes the reality of revenge. It becomes evident that the reverse sex prowl and the manipulation of those who manipulate the rules is not enough to remedy a wrong and is in fact exhausting and emotionally taxing. The complexities of Cassys are slowly explained over the course of the film and reflect the collateral damage inflicted on loved ones from sex crimes. What’s refreshing about Promising is its refusal to excuse a single author. It strips away the labels, removes the silos of sexual assault and puts forward a single concept: sex without consent is rape. It leaves no room for ambiguity either and makes it very clear that indifference to rape is just as criminal as it is complicated.

