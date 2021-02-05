Historic VP Election Celebrated in Cracked Glass Portrait | Culture & Leisure

WASHINGTON (AP) Two weeks later Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman to be vice-president , his career in crossing barriers was commemorated in a portrait that depicts his face emerging from cracks in a massive plate of glass.
It will only be a wonderful visual emblem of this moment in time and I hope people will give a little thought to all of the barriers that were broken by his election, said Holly Hotchner, President and CEO of the National Museum of Women’s History, co-sponsor of the project.
Harris landed a series of firsts during a legal and political career that took her from California to the post of vice president in Washington.
The 56-year-old Indian and Jamaican immigrant daughter was the first woman and person of color to become a San Francisco District Attorney, the first woman and the first black person to become the Attorney General of California, the first person black woman to represent California in the United States Senate and the first black and Asian American woman to be elected vice president.
She is also the first vice-president of a historically black university, Howard University, for an alma mater.
I think what makes me so moving is seeing the tiny cracks, seeing those cracks and everything they stand for, said Lindsay Kaplan, co-founder of Chief, a networking organization for female executives and co. -sponsor of the portrait.
The idea of commissioning a portrait to commemorate Harris’ election originated at the BBH New York creative agency. The creative team then started an artist search and found Simon Berger, who lives in Switzerland and specializes in glass art.
Berger said he created his first portrait on glass in 2016 while experimenting.
I hit the glass directly with the hammer so cracks and impacts occur, he said in an email. Hard strokes create abstraction and I paint with targeted fine strokes.
Harris is aware of the project, but it is not known if she would go see it.
The project was born quickly after the November elections. Working from his studio in Niedernz, Berger took about a day to complete the portrait. It was then shipped “very, very carefully from Switzerland,” said Jackie Anzaldi, Creative Director at BBH New York.
We really wanted it to be like a spectacular piece that people are going to see, interact with, and really celebrate it the way it should be, said Liz Loudy, another creative director from BBH New York who worked on the project.
The portrait will be on display to the public at the Lincoln Memorial until Saturday evening. It will then go to Chief’s flagship New York office, with future plans for public viewing to be determined.
