Sanjana Sanghi is an actor to watch. The actress starred in her first leading role last year in Dil Bechara with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was released posthumously. The actress has made waves with her stunning fashion appearances.

In her last post, Sanjana Sanghi was seen wearing a black and white outfit. She wore a white shirt with a brown knit one-shoulder top. She layered the two tops perfectly without adding bulk to the overall outfit. She paired it with a pair of slate gray wide leg pants with brown ankle boots.

She kept her makeup simple with wavy hair and a nude lip. She kept it simple but made a statement with her outfit. Sanjana teaches internet users how to do the right layering and tell the difference. Pick this look for your next meeting or conference and get the boss look.

Professionally, Sanjana Sanghi was recently seen in Mehendi Waale Haath music video with Guru Randhawa. She is currently shooting for Om the inner battle with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi Looks Alluring In Choli And Sharara Tie-Up Ensemble Payal Singhal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.