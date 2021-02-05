Brett Ratner to produce film about WallStreetBets founder

GameStops stock may be down 90% from its 52-week high last week, but Hollywood’s desire to bet on movies about the recent market craze and the people behind it is reaching new heights. tops.

RatPac Entertainment, the production company of filmmaker Brett Ratner, has acquired the rights to make a film based on the life of Jaime Rogozinski, founder of the online forum WallStreetBets credited with fueling a rise in stocks, including the games retailer troubled video GameStop and the AMC Entertainment movie channel.

Ratner, known for films including Rush Hour, was accused by several women of sexual harassment or misconduct in 2017 in a Los Angeles Times report detailing the allegations.

Ratner categorically denied the accounts of the women. He declined to comment on this story through a representative.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which also includes television, documentaries and podcasts funded by RatPac, as well as rights to Rogozinskis’ book, WallStreetBets: How the Baby Boomers Made the Biggest. World Casino for Millennials, released in January 2020.

Rogozinski, a 39-year-old fintech worker based in Mexico City, started WallStreetBets in 2012, but was kicked out as moderator of his Reddit forum last year.

The often vulgar group of day traders sharing memes rose to fame after promoting and stacking in GameStops shares in an attempt to squeeze hedge funds that bypassed the money-losing brick-and-mortar retailer . The stock hit a high of $ 483 per share, up more than 1,700% since the start of the year. GameStop on Thursday fell $ 38.91, or 42%, to $ 53.50.

AMC and Blackberry shares also skyrocketed last week, although they also fell afterwards.

Interest in Rogozinskis’ story reached a point where he was bombarded with requests from people wishing to do business in films, television and documentaries, including amateurs as well as big names, Rogozinsky said in a statement. interview.

If that had been the only thing happening in my life, I would have been a bit star struck, said Rogozinski, who said he swapped texts with YouTube phenomenon Logan Paul during the craze. But I quickly became immune to it.

The Ratners Company is the latest Hollywood actor looking to dramatize the Wall Street upheaval, which has been described as a David and Goliath story in which retail traders at least momentarily took the upper hand over institutional investors. Netflix has been in talks with The Hurt Locker writer-producer Mark Boal to develop a GameStop project. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios has purchased the rights to a next Ben Mezrich book on the saga.

RatPac Entertainment had a first-look deal with movie studio Warner Bros., which ended in November 2017 after the Times published the accounts of six women who made allegations against Ratner. The women accused Ratner of a series of harassment and misconduct that allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events, the Times reported.

Another RatPac-Dune Entertainment company, created by Ratner, Australian billionaire James Packer and later Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a funding deal with Warner Bros. that the studio refused to renew in 2018.

Rogozinski said he had no qualms working with Ratner and cited his background as a successful filmmaker as one of the main reasons for making the deal. The pact was resolved quickly, over about three days, Rogozinski said.

I don’t know enough to form an opinion, Rogozinsky said of the charges against Ratner. All i know is that [Ratner has] been amazingly good at what he did.

As detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal ProfileRogozinski was criticized by some members of the WallStreetBets forum when he began to purge some offensive content that permeated the feeds, which included homophobic slurs and racist language. His actions, as well as his promotion of his book, generated a strong reaction which led to his being dismissed from his functions as moderator. He also told the Journal that he was recently attacked online by angry investors.

I’m not new to being painted a certain way, he told The Times. I had a lot of things on my way. Some are true, some are false, some are misleading. I’m not as upset as someone who may not have been yet.

Rogozinski said he expected the film to take a broader view of the dynamics that led to the WallStreetBets revolt, rather than focusing solely on the story of GameStop. He sees parallels with films on finance, including The Big Short, Margin Call and the Enron documentary The Smartest Men in the Room, which highlighted systemic issues with the financial system.

This is not a movie about me; it’s about this movement, this phenomenon, he says. What we saw on Wall Street now is a big move. They expose the weaknesses of the system. It was clearly never designed to withstand the massive influx of retail traders. … There have been little cracks before, but this one brought it to the fore. People need to realize that the integrity of the system needs to be maintained.