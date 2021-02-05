Entertainment
Restaurant, bars to watch in Okaloosa County, Florida
Each TV in the four AJ locations will play the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The same goes for the 12 TVs in the outdoor area of the Vibe Nightclub & Lounge in Fort Walton Beach and many other sports bars and restaurants in Northwest Florida. While COVID-19 has certainly shaped the progression of the football season; Super Bowl Sunday will look like always maybe with less people and more distance.
Dan Collins, director of entertainment for AJs, said the jumbotron, a 20ft by 10ft HD screen at AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar in Destin, is a great place to watch the game. He admits his team has already lost in the playoffs.
It’s good, especially from the outside, Collins said. People can still go in there and keep an outside distance and watch the game in a tailgating environment and be pretty safe and smart while they’re doing it.
Masks are welcome but not required, Collins said.
As for the menu, the AJs will be offering drink specials, specials, and Super Bowl specials.
We have a lot of Bud (weiser) daughters avoiding loot, Collins said. It’s a great fun hatchback environment to watch the game. Every year we give out a big screen TV during the game at some point. You must be present to win and you can register before the game starts at the Destin location.
AJs shows football games every weekend. The crowd has shrunk, Collins said.
It was a moderate, solid crowd, he said. For the Super Bowl, we expect the same: a decent turnout, but we don’t expect it to be excessive.
Many factors have changed the participation rate in sporting events.
Weather has something to do with it, game selection has to do with it and, of course, COVID season and football, a lot of games have been canceled or schedules have been moved, Collins said. Lots of bigger games that people could watch at home and some people will. It all plays into it.
Like the AJs, Vibe Nightclub & Lounge will embrace its outdoor space for the Super Bowl, kicking off a series of Sunday Fundays, director Frankie Love said. He will not open the indoor club.
It’s a little different from the regular day, says Love. It’s pretty much all ages, for families. This is the outdoor bar only. I’m bringing in chef Tommy LeMasters. He’s going to make crayfish, so probably shrimp and crab. We also have other dining options with the Shade Tree Grill. Then we also brought back the guys who were making the Nxt Lvl Dry Chicken.
Vibe will also feature bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary specials, and specials, he said.
With the response Vibe has received so far, Love expects an incredible turnout, he said.
The local community has been very supportive, Love said. I’m very fortunate for the turnout we’ve had so far. I think I’m having a great day. Either way, it will be a beautiful Sunday where everyone can get out of the house.
Jennie Chance, manager of Ricks Crab Trap in Fort Walton Beach, said the restaurant will run promotions on beer and buckets, as it does on most game days.
We have a football menu specifically for matches, Chance said. It’s an appetizer and snack type menu, from wings to pretzels and cheese to sandwiches and chili dogs.
Chance expects a pretty good crowd when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
I don’t know how it’s going to go with COVID, but we’ll probably have a good crowd. We usually do, Chance said. I don’t know if people will come out. We hope they will.
Here is a list of local sites to watch the big game:
CRESTVIEW
Johnny O’Quigley’s Ale House, 1025 Industrial Drive
Wings of Fire, 397 E. James Lee Blvd.
DESTINY
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar, 116 Harbor Blvd.
Millers Ale House, 34906 Emerald Coast Parkway
World of Beer, 4287 Legendary Drive
FORT WALTON BEACH
AJs on the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE
Buffalo Wild Wings, 99 Eglin Parkway NE No 3A
Buffalo Wings & Rings, 402 Mary Esther Cut-Off NW
Pub Fokkers, 215 Miracle Strip Parkway SE
Papa Joes Hideaway, 104 Perry Ave. SE
Props Brewery & Grill, 255 Miracle Strip Parkway SE # 19
Props Craft Brewery & Taproom, 125 Lovejoy Road NW
Ricks Crab Trap, 117 Eglin Parkway NE
Vibe Nightclub & Lounge, 116 Perry Ave. SE
MILTON
Ollies Neighborhood Grill, 6181 US Highway 90
The Spot Tavern, 6571 Caroline St.
NAVARRE
Juanas Pagodas, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway
NICEVILLE
Hurricane Grill & Wings, 4579 State Road20 E. Suite 2
LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant, 290 Yacht Club Drive
Props Ale House, 1128 E. John Sims Parkway
Strange Colt Brewery, 1103-B E. John Sims Drive
OKALOOSA ISLAND
AJs Oyster Shanty, 108 Santa Rosa Blvd.
Fubar Pizza Bar, 114 Amberjack Drive
Rockin Tacos, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway SE
SOUTH WALTON
AJs Grayton Beach, 63 DeFuniak St., Santa Rosa Beach
