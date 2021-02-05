Review: Sri Rao’s Bollywood cuisine is a feast for the tummy and a feast for the senses





If you thought about the smell of fried bacon during David Cromer Our city was intoxicating, just wait until you discover Sri Rao Bollywood cuisine. A virtual production of Geffen Stayhouse in Los Angeles (presented in association with the Hypokrit Theater Company), this 75-minute evening is half a solo show and half a cooking demonstration, and you are invited to join in your own kitchen. Rao, who presents the show live from his New York City apartment, is a filmmaker and author, whose cookbook of the same title pairs his favorite contemporary Bollywood musicals with homemade recipes. The theatrical version, directed by Arpita Mukherjee, is a riff on the idea of ​​dinner and performing: it tells us about her life and the impact of Bollywood musicals on her, while teaching us how to make chicken curry and a few other dishes. And man, what a great chicken curry. We have done this about four times since viewing Bollywood cuisine a few weeks ago (once the chicken in shrimp with equally tasty results), using a recipe and spice kit that Geffen provided us in a Bollywood Box, which comes with tickets of a certain price level. Not only is the box beautifully presented, but it comes with enough supplies for multiple meals, and you won’t regret signing up for this option. The Bollywood cuisine spice box

(Jeff Lorch) Rao is a gracious presenter and his story is truly fascinating. Bollywood cuisine is both his parents’ tale of immigration to the United States and assimilation into American life, as well as his own tale of growing up gay in an Indian household in a 99% white community and using Bollywood musicals as an escape from the real – life’s worries of homophobia and racism. Most importantly, it’s an exploration of the role of food as a cultural vehicle, and how the senses of smell and taste can be as influential in preserving your heritage as a language transmitted. The overall experience, however, feels a bit like a boost. Rao and director Mukherjee never seem to let the tough times simmer enough to have the most impact. At school, his name became synonymous with anti-gay insult, Rao said before turning almost immediately to check on the chicken, changing the subject entirely. If it’s his own reluctance to let aspects like these breathe a little longer, that’s a shame; the show would be more impactful if they did. But as a way to gather, Bollywood cuisine fills a gap created by the pandemic. With some members of the audience cooking alongside Rao on Zoom (another price point you can buy), the experience feels like an intimate dinner with a charming and warm host. If you missed it, this show is for you. Bollywood cuisine runs until March 6.

