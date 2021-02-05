Chinese actor shares photos of sloppy nose job: start of nightmare

Beijing:
A Chinese actress has shared shocking photos of her “nightmare” botched nose surgery, warning fans of the dangers of cosmetic surgery.
Gao Liu posted candid photos of his postoperative face on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, which showed part of his nose blackened with dead flesh.
She wrote to her five million subscribers that the experience left her feeling suicidal and cost her several acting jobs.
“I had thought these four hours (of surgery) would make me look better, but I had no idea they were going to be the start of a nightmare,” she wrote on Tuesday.
Plastic surgery is booming in China, with more than 15.2 million patients believed to have been subjected to the knife last year, according to a report by Chinese market research firm iiMedia.
Gao said she hopes the operation will improve her acting career.
But what she thought was a “micro-adjustment” to graft cartilage onto the tip of her nose in late October left her infected, requiring repeated follow-up surgeries, she wrote.
Gao said she was then hospitalized for 61 days and lost some 400,000 yuan ($ 61,800) at work.
Photos she posted of her face show a clear patch of blackened flesh on the tip of her nose, along with bandages and bruises.
His post this week has generated sympathy online, and the hashtag “why cosmetic surgery is becoming more common” gained 330 million views on Weibo by Friday.
“I feel so bad for Gao Liu, everyone should take this as a warning and be aware of the risks of cosmetic surgery,” one user wrote in a comment rated over 100,000 times.
“We need to focus on natural beauty,” wrote another.
A local health bureau in the southern city of Guangzhou, where the clinic is located, has confirmed it is investigating the case, Chinese media reported.
China became the world’s second largest plastic surgery market in 2020, worth more than $ 14 billion, according to a report by Daxue Consulting.
Medical disputes in the industry are rampant, and iiMedia has estimated that only 12% of China’s more than 13,000 beauty clinics comply with laws and regulations.
Many of the patients are young women, influenced by high beauty standards set by celebrities and ubiquitous online influencers.
