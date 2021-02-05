Cosmos-Maya and WarnerMedia announce deal with Cartoon Network for Bollywood-inspired action comedy DABANGG

Dabangg (104 half hours) is the latest WarnerMedia / Cosmos-Maya deal, with the two companies having recently collaborated on the production of Titoo Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu and the upcoming Lambu-G Tingu-G

Titoo has consistently been in the top 5 most watched children’s shows in India since it launched on WarnerMedias’ POGO children’s channel in July.

Aimed at an audience of children and families, Dabangg is set to be one of the first animated adaptations of a popular Bollywood franchise where the protagonist remains an adult rather than being turned into a child character, which makes him instantly recognizable by the public.

Series set to debut on Cartoon Network after pay TV deal

India and Singapore-based premier animation studio Cosmos-Maya has struck a deal with WarnerMedia for its brand new original title Dabangg – The Animated Series. The show, produced by Cosmos-Maya, is an extension of the hugely popular Bollywood film franchise and will debut on children’s television channel WarnerMedias Cartoon Network in India and the Indian subcontinent in mid-2021. .

Dabangg (104 half-hours) is the latest WarnerMedia / Cosmos-Maya deal, with the two companies having recently collaborated on the production of Titoo Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu and to come Lambu-G Tingu-G. Titoo has consistently been in the top 5 most watched children’s shows in India since it launched on WarnerMedias’ POGO children’s channel in July.

Intended for children and families, Dabangg is expected to be one of the first animated adaptations of a popular Bollywood franchise where the protagonist remains an adult rather than being transformed into a child character, which makes him instantly recognizable to audiences.

The series chronicles the daily life of policeman Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the movies). Supported at every step by his entourage, he stands up to evil to ensure the safety of the city. Fighting evil is hard work, but whatever the situation, Chulbul always has time to lighten the mood with his jokes, limericks, and one-liners. Chulbul is joined by his endearing younger brother Makkhi (played by Arbaaz Khan in the movies), who is new to the police and continues to try to emulate him. Rajjo will also be Chulbuls’ best friend with the films three main antagonists Chhedi Singh, Bachcha Bhaiya and Baali, and type Bhaiyaji Smile.

Commenting on the partnership, Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya said Following our announcement for OTT rights to shows with Disney + Hotstar, our deal with WarnerMedia for Dabangg supports our belief in the value of showcasing intellectual property across multiple platforms. Broadcasting our national content – especially such a premium and promising title as Dabangg – on network television, allows us to reach mass audiences. By creating projects and content suitable for digital and television media, we are able to create space for larger future projects with larger budgets and to create diverse, distinctive stories tailored to a global audience.

Speaking on the show, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Manager for Cartoon Network and POGO, said We are delighted to be working again with Cosmos-Maya on another very promising intellectual property inspired by Bollywood. The show is one of the first Bollywood-inspired animations in India that retains the essence of the original version to appeal to the whole family. With the latest title, Cartoon Network and POGO are betting on Bollywood once again, which we have found to be a great way to provide accessible and popular content to young Indian viewers.

About Cosmos-Maya

Founded by internationally renowned Indian filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, Cosmos-Maya is an animation company based in Singapore and India that produces high quality 2D and 3D animated content. KKR backed Emerald Media, a pan-Asian platform created by the world’s leading media and entertainment investment firm, acquired a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya in 2018.

The company is primarily focused on building intellectual property in the children’s animation space and is currently working on several Indian animated TV series with all of the territory’s major linear and non-linear broadcasters. As a premier producer with a history of successful shows, the studio currently has 18 shows on the air and 10 in production, with four completed European co-productions, and the fifth and latest being Galactic Agency, a co-production with Studio 100 The studio also entered the field of international animated feature film and co-produced the feature film Dogtanian and the Three Muskerhounds.

Cosmos-Maya has a solid reputation for the consistent delivery of popular Indian animated content and has produced an unprecedented 40,000 minutes of original animation over the past five years, comprising over 2,000 half-hour episodes. Today, Cosmos-Mayan IPs are broadcast in over 150 countries.

The Cosmos-Mayas bouquet of YouTube channels under the umbrella brand WowKidz is one of the fastest growing children’s platforms in Asia. These channels cumulatively boast a subscriber base of more than 40 million and a total number of views of more than 20 billion as of March 2020. In addition to the national catalog, it airs very popular shows like The Smurfs and the Chinese franchise, Boonie Bears and Little Baby Bum for preschoolers.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a wide range of talented storytellers and journalists to a global audience through its mainstream brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. The organization also includes the Xandrs suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help improve advertising for brands, publishers and consumers.