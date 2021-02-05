Actor Sonu Sood withdraws SC plea against HC’s ‘illegal’ construction order – the New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered civic authorities to consider and decide a plea by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood asking for the regularization of his alleged illegal construction in his residential building in the Juhu district of Mumbai.

Sood, who was in the limelight for helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown last year, withdrew his plea against the Bombay High Court order dismissing the alleged illegal construction case in his building in Mumbai from a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The bench also including judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, during the hearing, observed orally that no coercive measures would be taken against Sood until the civic authorities have ruled on his request for regularization.

<< Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Counsel appearing for the petitioners, prays for the withdrawal of this petition as well as the civil action ... pending before the Bombay City Civil Court at Borivili Division, Dindoshi, Bombay, for the application for regularization filed in accordance with the notification dated 24.10.2020 under section 44 of the Maharashtra Regulation and Town Planning Act 1966, "said the bench in its ordinance

“We order the authorities concerned to examine and rule on said request on its own merits and in accordance with the law. Accordingly, the request for special leave and the pending civil action … are dismissed as withdrawn”, he added.

In the proceedings conducted by videoconference, the bench was informed by Rohatgi that the actor would withdraw the pleas of the upper and lower courts of Mumbai respectively and seek a ruling on his application to regularize the alleged illegal construction from the civic body.

The High Court had dismissed the actor’s appeal against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notification for alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Juhu. At first, Rohatgi said he advised the actor to withdraw his plea and instead seek the freedom that BMC decides on his regularization plea.

“This is good advice Mr Rohatgi. It is absolutely correct advice which does not come very often. The authorities must decide on the request in accordance with the law,” the judiciary said during the proceedings conducted by video conference.

Sood and his wife said in their plea that his request for conversion was approved by the municipal commissioner subject to permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The plea said that the High Court order of January 13, 2021 was passed without regard to the provisions of section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Town Planning and Region Act 1966 and that its request conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel had been submitted. in 2018 in front of the department concerned.

The plea argued that their conversion request, which was approved by the municipal commissioner subject to the MCZMA, had to be decided by the authorities concerned. “The petitioners have already halted the internal renovations which do not require any authorization in accordance with the provisions of section 43 of the Town Planning and Region of Maharashtra Act 1966, therefore the respondents may kindly be prevented from demolish the renovation work already done in the building, ”said the plea filed by Sood and his wife.

He added that if the applicants’ conversion request is approved, the financial loss due to the demolition will in no way be recovered and would result in a miscarriage of justice for the applicants.

The High Court, while dismissing the actor’s appeal and claim, said, “The law only helps those who are diligent.” Sood’s lawyer had asked for 10 weeks to comply with the opinion issued by the BMC in October last year and asked the High Court to order the civic body not to take action. of demolition.

However, the High Court refused and said the actor had many opportunities in the past and if necessary he could address the civic body.

Sood had contacted the High Court earlier this month to challenge an order from a civil court in the city of Dindoshi that dismissed his complaint against the BMC’s opinion issued regarding the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

The actor, in the interim High Court petition, had sought an order from the High Court barring the BMC from taking coercive action against his residential property in the Juhu area. “The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building which deserves the authorization of the BMC. Only the changes authorized under the Maharashtra Town Planning and Region Act (MRTP) have been made,” had supported Sood’s lawyer in HC.

According to BMC, the Bollywood actor had made structural changes to the six-story residential building ‘Shakti Sagar’ and converted it into a hotel without taking the necessary permissions. Earlier this month, the BMC also lodged a complaint with the Juhu Police Station, asking that an FIR be filed against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had failed to comply with the requisitions and was continuing the unauthorized construction even after the notice was served on him in October of Last year.