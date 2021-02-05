‘TV Top 5’: Golden Globes snubs and Super Bowl lineup decoded





During this week’s podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg break down a busy week of award nominations, pay tribute to trailblazer Jamie Tarses, and take an in-depth look at the state of Peak TV.

Welcome to episode 106 ofTop 5 TVs,The Hollywood Reportertelevised podcast of. Each week, the hostsLesley goldberg(West Coast TV Editor) andDaniel Fienberg(Chief TV Reviewer) presents the latest TV news taking into account the business and critical context, welcomes showrunners, executives, and other guests, and provides a critical guide to what to watch (or ignore, depending on the case). The five topics for this week are: 1. Crazy Rewards Season.

This week the nominations were revealed for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and WGA Awards, with the HFPA’s decision to include two shows (Ratched, Emily in Paris) in place of others (I can destroy you, to name just one) enough to force Angry Dan’s return. This segment explores the duds (and OK, a few hits, too) of the first big wave of upcoming names of shows launched during the pandemic. And speaking of the pandemic, how has that impacted things? Lots to unpack here. 2. Super Bowl preview.

No, we’re not talking about who will win between the Chiefs and Bucs and the All-Star Quarterback Battle. Instead, we’re joined by the former NBC and Fox programmer turned analyst. Preston Beckman to discuss how networks select the show that gets the best time slot on television. Beckman also tells how friends clinched the top spot 25 years ago, even though it wasn’t NBC’s top pick. This year, CBS will kick off its Queen Latifah-led reboot of Equalizer after the big game. Is this a good strategy? 3. Homage to a pioneer.

This week, the television industry lost Jamie Tarses, the first woman to ever serve as broadcast network entertainment president. This segment explores the sexism and ageism that Tarses, who died Feb. 1 at age 56, encountered when she jumped from second place on NBC to running ABC. Weekly entertainment editor-in-chief Lynette Rice, who covered Tarses during his time with The Hollywood Reporter, joined the podcast this week to recount the crazy days of her diet and how she broke a glass ceiling that paved the way for leaders like Karey Burke, Dana Walden and Channing Dungey, to name a few . 4. Updating Peak TV.

For the first time in over a decade, the total number of scripted originals fell in 2020. According to a new study from FX, total volume reached 493 last year, a drop of 7% that was likely fueled by the shutdown of production for several months. as a result of the pandemic. This segment explores what we can take from the numbers and how the impact of the current pandemic could impact the total volume for the coming year. 5. Critics’ corner.

As usual, each episode ends with Dan's guide on what to watch (or ignore) in the week ahead. This week it weighs on onCBS ' Clarice and The equalizer. And speaking of Clarice, tune in next week when we're joined by the executive producer Jenny lumet the return of the Showrunner Spotlight segment.









