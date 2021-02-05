UNO Movie Will Turn Card Game Into Hip Hop Heist Comedy





Mattel Films is reportedly watching rapper Lil Yatchy star in a live-action hip hop comedy film based on the iconic card game Uno.

Mattel Films teams up with rapper Lil Yachty to turn the Uno card game into a hip hop comedy film. Hailed as one of the biggest selling toy brands in history, Mattel had a major impact on children in the ’90s with the acquisition of Uno, American Girls dolls and Matchbox cars. Best known for his hit songs Broccoli and I spyGrammy-nominated Lil Yatchy appeared, as himself, in the 2019 comedy film Far shot. Over the past few years, Mattel has announced several efforts to produce movies and TV series based on its iconic toys. These include The View-Master, a live action movie about American Girl Doll, and a horror film centered around the Magic 8 Ball. Recently Mattel and Propagate announced that they are joining forces to adapt Uno into an unscripted reality TV game. Now, it looks like the titular card game is making its way to the big screen with a unique premise. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Houseparty: How To Start Playing UNO With Friends Through The Wrap, Mattel films eyeing Lil Yachty for the lead role in an action heist comedy based on the card game Uno. Written by Marcy Kelly, the film centers on the world of underground hip hop in Atlanta. Speaking of his enthusiasm for being attached to the project, Lil Yatchy spoke about the basic card game and said: I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so turning that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene that I came out of is really special. It touches me near my home. Directed by Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon, the untitled comedy robbery flick has yet to complete the rest of the cast list. With a nod to Lil Yatchy’s musical talents and the longevity of the Uno card game, Brenner said the creative team have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity. to turn the classic Uno game into a comedic action-adventure. Of course, films that draw on the heist film genre, such as Locked, Oceans eight, and Heist Tower, must understand the ingredients of action-adventure, crime and comedy. Now, with Uno reportedly added to the mix, the film starring Lil Yachty will add an unprecedented twist to the genre. Indeed, Uno has come a long way since it was conceived by a hairdresser in 1971. This year Uno will be celebrating his 50th birthday, which could be the perfect time to release the Mattel movie based on the Uno game. Considered one of the most recognized card games of all time, Uno is currently available in over 80 countries. Therefore, a hip hop comedy heist film by Mattel centered around the brightly colored card game of A could reach a large audience. Next: Why Are Locked Reviews So Bad? Source: The Wrap Tenet is Doctor Nolans weird in time-bending fan art

About the Author Bethany guerrero

(349 published articles)

Bethany is a News Writer for ScreenRant and has been with the team since 2019. More from Bethany Guerrero







