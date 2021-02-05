The Weeknd promises PG Super Bowl half-time performance | Entertainment





The Weeknd will tone down its Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show to keep it PG for families. The Blinding Lights hitmaker takes center stage midway through the NFL Finals between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (02/07/21). And the 30-year-old singer has vowed to be “respectful” and not include any of the gore and violence and adult themes depicted in his recent music videos for his album and performances of songs from his acclaimed album, ‘After Hours’ . Speaking at a press conference at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. On Thursday (02.04.21), ahead of his first title at this weekend’s sports show The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – said: Of course you know. I really want to be respectful of the viewers at home. I will always incorporate part of the script [from his recent music videos and performances]. It’s a very cohesive story that I’ve told throughout this time and throughout this year. The story will continue, but definitely keep it PG for families. Again, you’re going to have to see Sunday. But, you know, I don’t like to spoon feed people. Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclude what the show says, the story I’m telling and the performance, of course. The ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ hitmaker also revealed that his all-time favorite Super Bowl performance was Diana Ross in 1996, and he joked that he wished he could afford to leave the crowd in a helicopter like the “ I’m Coming ” Out hitmaker, 76, did. He said: my favorite [Super Bowl halftime performance] is definitely Diana Ross, 1996. Have you seen that one? She’s so glamorous and the show makes me smile, and she has a great ride on the helicopter. She lands in the middle of the field, grabs it and flies off into the crowd, into the clouds. I wish I could have done that, wish I had thought about it to be honest. We still have time! But I don’t think I have enough money to do it to be honest Diana Ross is my favorite performance, I just watched it over and over again. I loved Prince, obviously. Michael Jackson. Beyonce. They are all amazing. But Diana Ross is definitely my favorite performance.

