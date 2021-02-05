Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta’s creations





Ace Bollywood fashion designer Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is also in pulling out a book from the coffee table, The mirror. The book covers the designer’s journey in the fashion industry and, according to a published statement, The Mirror “is a book of many fashion moods. It reflects the moods that have spanned the decade of the fashion brand’s journey. Arpita Mehta. He brings together an entourage of some of the most talented and beautiful women in our industry, to celebrate the brand’s remarkable journey. ”The designer also shared images of celebrities wearing couture pieces from the brand, including Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, with compliments for the muse or the designer. With Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit being one of the faces known to be dressed in the label, the designer shared the images of the actor in a gorgeous saree with the caption, “Her grace resonates in everything she does. made. Madhuri madame has always been one of my most favorite actors over the years and always will be. “ Southern starlet Samantha Akkineni Prabhu was also seen on the designers feed in a cream blouse, cape and garara combo with pale blue threads all over. Samantha is said to have said in the caption: “I love the way Arpitas designs speak. And that’s what I love about fashion, when I can express myself without saying anything!” Kiara Advani, who wore a cute yellow designer number, is apparently someone Arpita Mehta loves to dress. Kiara’s images were captioned, “Her charm, wit and energy are infectious. From her style sensibility to all her skills, from dance to comedy and beyond … I love to dress her up. Tara Sutaria also stunned in a dreamy white lehenga and choli with multi-colored stripes all over as she sat by the water’s edge, she explained how the designer reminded her of the gypsy in everyone, “Arpita reminds me the gypsy in all of us. The outfits I have worn have always given off a bohemian spirit that every girl has in her. “ Athiya Shetty looked sultry in a long black jacket with heavy multi-colored embroidery all over it. Speaking of how she felt in Arpita’s clothes, the caption quoted Athiya: “I think the key is to feel like you’re wearing the outfit and not the other way around. And when I’m wearing an Arpita Mehta, I instantly feel confident and strong! “ The mirror was curated by the fashion designer herself, while the writing and editing was done by Kinjal Vora and the art directed and assembled by Tarana Sheth Sabharwal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos