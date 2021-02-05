SFA School of Theater presents The Maids | Entertainment

NACOGDOCHES The SFA School of Theater will be presenting Genets The Maids at 7:30 p.m. February 23-27 online and in person at the Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus.

With expansion and renovation work underway at the Griffith Fine Arts Building, the School of Theaters Mainstage Series performance venue, WM Turner Auditorium, is currently unavailable. Instead, theater students will use the Kennedy Auditorium as their primary location for the next two years.

Rick Jones believes that working on plays like Jean Genets The Maids is how you get better.

Any actor or director who isn’t a little scared of this play isn’t paying enough attention, State University drama professor Stephen F. Austin said of the final play he’ll direct. before retiring from the SFA at the end of the academic year.

Jones describes The Maids as one of the absurd’s most famous plays. Like No Exit, which the Theater School presented in the fall, it was written in the mid-1940s and has a small cast; in this case, three women.

All three roles are excellent and will pose significant challenges for even our best and most experienced actors, he said. It works well in a space not designed as a theater, and it gives the actors the opportunity to really bite the bullet in roles where the two maids are both on stage for most of the show.

It’s fascinating work dealing with issues of violence, jealousy, mental health, sexuality, gender and most importantly class, he said.

The play is recommended for a mature audience.

The main characters are sisters employed by Madame. Mr. was imprisoned on the basis of anonymous information from the maids. The two plots to assassinate their employer, spanning a series of episodes that could be ritualistic, could be fantasy and could be reality, Jones says.

One of the more interesting things about the production, Jones said, will be that there are liners for every role; all students will be guaranteed performance, provided health and COVID-19 protocols permit.

Well, handle the understudy roles a little differently than standard practice – they won’t be expected or encouraged to do what other actors do, Jones said. Actors will need to be in the moment even more than in a standard production, responding to stimuli that actually occur on stage rather than what may have been rehearsed with someone else. Assuming all goes well, have four different throws for a five night run.

The Maids was one of three plays by Jones, now in its 20th year of teaching at the SFA, presented over a year ago as opportunities to perform this year. The submissions for review were made before COVID-19 and long before he considered retiring. But things have a way of working the way they’re supposed to.

I think it’s an appropriate coda, he says. Small plaster works particularly well in these circumstances. It’s an intellectual and talking game, but it will be accessible if we do it right. There’s a chance that it won’t work, of course; it is perhaps the most difficult game I have ever tried, and heroic failures are always precious. They pay me more to improve the students than to necessarily make big productions. I think I can guarantee the first one and at this point in the rehearsal process I’m pretty confident about the second as well.

Customers who attend the show in person will need to wear masks and socially distance themselves from other audience members who are not in their immediate group. Actors will be maskless if the Theater School gets approval from SFA health and safety officials.

General ticket prices are: adult, $ 15; senior (62 and over), $ 10; non-SFA student, $ 10; SFA faculty / staff, $ 7.50; youth, $ 7.50; SFA student, $ 5; virtual access, $ 15. Virtual live access is available for all performances. Purchase of tickets / access to boxoffice.sfasu.edu or call 468-6407. For any questions about the play, contact the Theater School at 468-4003. The seats are limited.