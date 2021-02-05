Adarsh ​​Gourav: a dark horse takes the lead in Bollywood





Until last month, few people knew the name of Adarsh ​​Gourav. The 26-year-old actor and musician had made a few films, including Sridevis’ latest project, Mom (2017), and Rukh (2017), in which he played Manoj Bajpayees, an anguished son. In Mumbai film circles he was known as a good actor, but his presence barely recorded beyond that. And then came The White Tiger, in which he plays the murderous and mobile pilot Balram. Even critics who disliked the film said Adarsh ​​was a sensation, and with viewing all over the world on Netflix, the actor has become a real star. Among other things, he won a nomination for Best Male Role at the prestigious Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking on Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Bottom). Overnight fame is rarely overnight. Adarsh ​​made his debut in 2010, playing a young Rizvan in Shah Rukh Khan’s star My Name is Khan. A student of Hindustani classical music, he began to play the role of a lark, but over the next decade it became his calling. He has directed web series, commercials, short films and an occasional feature film role. He auditioned for The White Tiger believing it could result in more auditions with lead casting director Tess Joseph (whose many accomplishments include finding Sunny Pawar to play a young Saroo Brierley in Lion). He never imagined, Adarsh ​​said time and time again, that he would get the part. Once he did, he spent months preparing to play Balram. He spent time in a village in Jharkhand. He posed as a migrant and worked for a short time at a tea stand in Delhi. (He resigned because the tea stand owner didn’t give him time off and he had to attend meetings about the film.) Once director Ramin Bahrani confirmed him for the role, Adarsh ​​also did readings with all of the actors who auditioned to play a character who interacts with Balram. When I asked him why it was necessary, he replied: It was a net practice before the game. Tess told me that she had never seen another actor do that. The rigor shines through in his brilliant performance. As Balram, Adarsh ​​is openly servile and ungrateful but also devious and downright evil. Despite his vile deeds, we remain invested in him. I wouldn’t want to meet Balram in real life, but onscreen they’re a charismatic company. It’s thrilling to see actors like Adarsh ​​take flight. His success is based on his talent and hard work. He is the first actor of his family. His path was not made easier by connections or his last name. There were several more famous actors vying for the role of Balram, but Bahrani chose to go with a relatively unknown face due to his sheer, flamboyant artistry. That’s what makes movies so exciting. It’s like the formidable food critic Anton Ego says in one of my favorite movies, Ratatouille: Not everyone can be a great artist but a great artist can come from anywhere. Adarsh ​​told me that he is currently learning Tamil and wanted to learn Malayalam because he wanted to work with directors from different film industries in India and abroad. He is preparing for roles he does not yet have. I can’t wait to see what he does next.

