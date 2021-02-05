Entertainment
Paramount is fighting to remake ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
The studio makes its first substantive arguments in a battle for rights with an heir to Truman Capote who wants to sell television rights.
Will Paramount Pictures be able to create a new version of Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Or will it be another studio? On February 2, Paramount hinted at how it would defend the claim it lost property by sitting too long on its rights.
Paramount has a screenplay for a new film, according to court documents. But Alan Schwartz, administrator of the Truman Capote Literary Trust, bought a TV series and received 7-figure offers from several interested buyers. Early last year, the two sides pursued a settlement with the idea that Paramount would be involved. in television production. , but in May negotiations were halted when Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos decided to go for a feature instead.
Now they’re wrestling with decades-old contracts and trying to figure out who has the power to order a new version. This is what sparked a lawsuit last November.
Capote has published its short story,Breakfast at Tiffany’s, in 1958 before becoming a classic Paramount film starring Audrey Hepburn three years later.
In 1984, Capote passed away.
The timing of Capote’s death was important because, under the Copyright Act of 1909, the death of an author during the initial 28-year period meant that the renewal period belonged to the estate of the ‘author. In Stewart v. Eve(1990), the Supreme Court upheld this fact, ruling that an assignee such as a film studio that has granted film rights to an underlying story has “nothing more than an unfulfilled and unenforceable expectation if the author dies before the renewal period, unless the assignees guarantee a transfer of the renewal rights from the author’s statutory successor. “(This 30-year-old Supreme Court decision concerned the rights to the story that has become that of Alfred Hitchcock. Rear window.)
Understandably, the High Court ruling was a boon to author estates, and in some cases it sparked negotiations with Hollywood studios. It seems to have happened for Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In 1991, Paramount and the Capote Estate entered into a new agreement.
As part of the deal, Paramount got a $ 300,000 option to purchase the rights within three years to make a new movie based on Breakfast at Tiffany’s. And if Paramount did not exercise its option, it would cede rights to the Capote domain.
Paramount exercised its option, but did not make any films on time.
In his complaint, Schwartz discusses the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decisiondecision. He affirms that Stewart resulted in a ‘superior bargaining position’, a position that would mean that he would get his wish that ‘this very valuable property is operated properly, and in fact [be] Produced and distributed. Also nodding to the terms of the contract itself, he alleges that this means Paramount has lost its rights to Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
But now Paramount, in the process of positioning this case as one that involves an interpretation of copyright and therefore the domain of a federal court, has come up with a theory on its post-Stewart deal with the Capote trustee.
According to the latest Paramount court documents, the 1909 Copyright Act and the Stewartthe decision did not affect foreign rights. The studio kept these rights even taking into account the reversion of national rights. In other words, although Schwartz may claim to have had a “superior negotiating position” in the early 1990s, Paramount had its own chip to negotiate these foreign rights. As attorney David Grossman’s Paramount court memorandum states, “If Paramount retained foreign rights in history after the Eve reversion, the conditional obligation to resign claim these rights [Schwartz] failing to exercise the option would make perfect sense. “
Paramount claims to have effectively exercised its option. Later in that case, the studio will no doubt argue that the explicit language of the contract didn’t mean it had a time limit on making a movie. For now, the studio simply wants a federal court to exercise jurisdiction over this issue.
