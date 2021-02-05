Bliss Movie 2021 Ending Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Congratulated movie on Amazon Prime.

If you are someone who is intrigued by simulation theory, this is a good weekend for new movies. Not only is Rodney Ascher’s new documentary on the subject, A glitch in the matrix, now available on demand, there’s also a new movie starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek called Felicity, free on Amazon Prime for subscribers.

Written and directed by Mike Cahill, Congratulated is a fascinating film that will distort your sense of reality. But it might also leave you a little confused. Fear not, because Decider is here. Let’s enter the Congratulated plot of the film and the Congratulated end of the film explained.

What is the movie Congratulated (2021) approximately? What is the Congratulated plot explained?

Greg (Owen Wilson) works a dead end job in customer service. We learn from a phone call with his daughter that he is divorced and that he does not have a very good relationship with his family. Still, his daughter would like him to come to her graduation, and he promises her that he will.

Greg is called to a meeting with his boss Bjorn (Steve Zissis), who fires Greg on the grounds that he is never focused on his job. In a fit of anger, Greg pushes Bjorn, who bangs his head on his desk and dies. Instead of calling 911, Greg hides the body and runs away. He meets a woman at a bar named Isabel (Salma Hayek) with telekinesis who claims he’s “real” because he’s hijacked his powers. She tells Greg that if he can help her get a special amulet that has special powers to control the fake worldback, it will help him avoid jail for his crime. He does, then Isabel tells him that the world is an artificial simulation and that Greg can control it. He wants his boss’s body to fall out the window, and everyone thinks he killed himself. Problem solved!

Greg goes to sleep with Isabel in his makeshift house under a tent under a bridge. She shows him the ropes of manipulating reality and he tells her about his drawings of a dream house on a peninsula. Isabel tells Greg that these drawings are not a dream, but a memory from a real life outside of the simulation. She also tells Greg that they are together in real life and the two of them fall into a dream romance, until the power of the amulet runs out.

Meanwhile, Greg’s daughter Emily (Nesta Cooper) is worried about him and asks her brother Arthur (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) to help her find him. Arthur, who has a bad relationship with his father, refuses, so Emily leaves alone. She finds Greg while she waits for Isabel to “fill the amulet” in a shady neighborhood. She tells him that he missed his diploma by two weeks. We realize that he spent a lot more time with Isabel than we thought. We also begin to suspect Isabel of lying to her, but Isabel insists that Greg’s daughter is not real.

Isabel says Greg loves the simulation. Greg tells her that he doesn’t believe her, so she asks them to take a new special “blue crystal” which will knock them out of the simulation. He wakes up in a chic room, with a dozen people on chairs plugged into a giant water tank with brains. Isabel tells him that these are the only people in the simulation who are real. The two go to lunch in this beautiful future and utopian new world, which includes Greg’s dream house. Although everyone seems to know Greg as “Dr. Wittle, ”Greg has no memory of this world. Isabel says he’s going to disappear. Greg decides he doesn’t care if his memory never comes back, because he’s so excited to experience this new world. In the other world, we see that Emily is still looking for her father.

Isabel and Greg spend a beautiful day in the world of utopia. But at the end of the day, a doctor named Chris (Bill Nye) tells Greg that rumors are spreading that there are issues with Isabel’s research. Greg tells Isabel to publish his research now because he’s not coming back to the brainbox simulation. She agrees, but only if she can interview him on stage. When asked if he’s missing anything in his life, Greg thinks about his daughter he left behind but doesn’t say anything. Then Greg sees his daughter at the reception of Isabel’s conference. Emily tells Greg that she has been to his tent, confusing Greg about what is real and what is not. Emily tells Greg he has to choose a world. She recognizes that both worlds could be real to him and tells him to choose what works best for him.

How? ‘Or’ What Congratulated end? What is the Congratulated end of the film, explained?

Greg still eats yellow pills, while utopia is in chaos. Isabel insists that they have to bring some of the bad simulation world into the good world, and the only way to fix it is to take ten blue crystals each. The two wake up in the wrong world, in what strangely looks like a drug antenna.

Greg finds his boss Bjorn alive and panics. Isabel tells Greg that they restarted it. Isabel and Greg steal a guy for his wallet and have more money to buy “blues” from a man named Kendo (Ronny Chieng). Isabel shoots Kendo but insists he won’t die. At this point, it seems clear that Isabel is a homeless drug addict, and now Greg is too.

The police surround them. Isabel says there are only enough crystals for a person to return to the “real world”. Greg tells Isabel to kill him and they will end up in the real world. But then, a little abruptly, he changes his mind. He says he loves the unpredictable world of “simulation” that Isabel has created and that he won’t leave it. Isabel takes the drugs and turns himself in to the police, while Greg runs away and goes to rehab. He describes to the support group his journey of addiction, in search of “happiness”. The world of utopia wasn’t real, it was all fantasy revolving around the feeling of being stoned by crystal meth (aka “blue crystal). And the “powers” ​​that Isabel and Greg had earlier in the movie were also fantastic, revolving around feeling high by the meth powder, aka the yellow pills in the amulet.

The final scene of the film shows Greg meeting his daughter with flowers he found by the side of the road, in a sort of hybrid of the world of utopia and simulation. She hugs him. This implies that Greg is recovering from his addiction and making progress, but still has some way to go.

Watch Congratulated on Amazon Studios

