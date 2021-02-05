MLK voice actor highlights commemoration of CSUF – Orange County Register

The Titans Together speaker series celebrated MLK Day with a virtual presentation on January 19 by Gerald C. Rivers, an actor who uses the words and voice of Martin Luther King Jr. to carry King’s messages to a new generation.

The evening, with nearly 200 attendees, featured music by singer-songwriter Sariyah Idan and a heartfelt introduction from CSUF President Fram Virjee, who said the event came at a time when the need to celebrate and learn from the life and legacy of Dr. King again soaring to new heights.

In many ways, the pain and terror caused by our attack on democracy a few weeks ago is just one more blow in a long string of recent devastating strikes on everything Dr King stood for, Virjee said. . For me, and for so many Americans, it has taken to new heights the pain, injustice, division, division and discord that Dr. King has spoken out against throughout his life and with every turning.

But my Titans friends, I am optimistic. If we continue to actively and intentionally channel Dr. King’s legacy in the face of this heartbreak, if we continue to follow his example in speaking out and seeking justice, if we continue to walk in his skin of non-violence but also of relentless protest and defiance. lies with facts, challenge injustice with justice, discord with unity and hate with love rather than breaking our minds, this time of division in our nation’s history will only strengthen our resolve.

Rivers gave two speeches as king, one on ego and the sermon service of King’s The Drum Major Instinct of 1968 and another on nonviolence, drawing on various sources including a sermon by the king at the Baptist Church of Mount Zion in 1962.

Rivers, who has several dozen of King’s sermons rolling through his head, ready to lean on when needed, doesn’t necessarily recite specific speeches, but relies on snippets to talk about them on various themes. It’s like a mixing tape, Rivers said. He said King had taken a similar approach and would be visiting different cities, talking about variations of the same basic message.

When doing an event as an MLK, Rivers is never quite sure what to talk about beforehand. He taps into a connection with King and takes her from there. I am an actor, but it is not an act. It’s about being present and available for ideas and consciousness far greater than me, said Rivers, a classically trained theater actor and voice of Mr. Bison in Streetfighter IV. His credits also include the Oscar-nominated Disney animated film Wreck-it-Ralph and the Disney animated series The Lion Guard.

To decide what to talk about during his night with the Titans, he first spoke to Bobbie Porter, director of diversity and associate vice president of diversity, inclusion and equity programs at CSUF, and the two discussed the need to facilitate a healthy discussion during these. division time.

Rivers, as king and as himself, has talked about coming together, especially with those we strongly disagree with. I wanted to talk about the idea that we can’t just ostracize and hate all of these people, Rivers said. I think it was important to start King’s speech by saying that we can disagree and that we don’t have to be angry or violent when we do.

I know the temptation that comes to all of us. We have seen the wickedness of mob lynching with our own eyes. We have seen police brutality in our own lives, Rivers recited, King’s words from almost 60 years ago. We are always the last to be hired and the first to be fired. So many doors are closed on our faces, and it is a temptation for us to end with bitterness. And I understand those people who ended up in despair.

Realize that we don’t need to resort to hatred in an attempt to turn things around. We don’t need to get bitter. If there’s one thing I want you to remember tonight, it’s that somebody’s got to have some meaning in this world. Someone must have enough sense to face hate with love. Someone has to have sufficient sense to meet physical strength with soul strength. We will be able to change these conditions, but at the same time change the hearts and minds of those who have kept these conditions alive, Rivers said as a king.

Porter said the event was a way to provide the campus community with an MLK day program that allowed for in-depth reflection and self-reflection on Kings’ legacy in a socially distant way.

Gerald was the perfect conduit for this effort, Porter said. With the kind of year we had as a country in 2020, that was the message our university community had to hear.

