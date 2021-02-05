Jim Weatherly, songwriter of ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ and other hits, diesExBulletin





toggle legend Rick Diamond / Getty Images Rick Diamond / Getty Images “I already miss Jim Weatherly. He was talking about life and love,” tweeted Gladys Knight. Friends and fans pay tribute to Weatherly, a singer-songwriter who has written a number of hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia”, “Neither One of Us” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”. Weatherly died at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee on Feb. 3 at age 77, wrote historian and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame board member Robert K. Oermann. MusicRow magazine. Charlie Monk, Weatherly’s friend, told the Tennessean that his family attributes his death to natural causes. There is an unexpected turn in the journey Weatherly took while writing “Midnight Train to Georgia”. It started with a phone call in 1970 to a friend, actor Lee Majors, whose then girlfriend, Farah Fawcett, answered the phone. Weatherly told the newsletter for Ole Miss, where he had been a featured quarterback, which he originally called the song “Midnight Plane to Houston”, inspired by something Fawcett told him. “During the conversation, she mentioned that she was getting her clothes ready and was going to take the midnight plane to Houston to visit her family. ‘Midnight plane to Houston’ got stuck in my mind as bold characters. When I hung up, I wrote “Midnight plane to Houston” in about 30 to 45 minutes. ” Weatherly recorded the song himself under this title. Her publisher wanted to give the song to Cissy Houston, but she told the the Wall Street newspaper, “My people are from Georgia and they haven’t taken any planes to Houston or anywhere else.” The change was good with Weatherly. “We both agreed to let the artist make the song what he could sing to make it something he could believe in,” he told Be Miss newsletter. Houston recorded the song, but Gladys Knight & The Pips made it a hit and one of Rolling stone ‘s 500 greatest songs of all time.

GreatOldiesDJ via

Youtube

Weatherly was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He started writing songs at age 13, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley and rockabilly. In college, he was part of a group called Jimmy Weatherly and the Vegas. He faced another group, The Gordian knot, who recorded for Verve Records in 1968, with Weatherly as lead singer and guitarist. His music spanned genres, from country to pop to R&B. Among the hundreds of artists who have recorded Weatherly’s songs include Glen Campbell, Ray Price, Charley Pride, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis and Indigo Girls. In one interview with the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 2006, he spoke about the importance of writing “honest and true” songs and not forcing them. “When I’m trying to write a hit song, it just doesn’t feel as true, just as honest,” Weatherly said. “I think most people understand that. When I hear music with false sincerity, I don’t believe in the song or the artist.” In a statement to Jackson Clarion Ledger, Gladys Knight remembered Weatherly as “a sweetheart and so sweet”. “We were just made for each other. Back then, African Americans weren’t fond of country music and he really helped us to know and love it.







