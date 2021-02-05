Famous ‘the Sound of Music’ actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91





Christopher Plummer, whose acting career in film, television and theater spanned seven decades, died on Friday. He was 91 years old. Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife, 50, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and 46-year-old manager. Chris was an amazing man who deeply loved and respected his profession with grand old-fashioned manners, self-deriving humor and the music of words. He was a national treasure who deeply valued his Canadian roots, “said Pitt.” With his artistry and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will last for generations to come. Plummer, it seemed, could play any role from Oedipus to Othello. Viewers of different ages might recognize him as the old man antagonist of “Up” until, more recently, the wealthy patriarch in the comedic mystery film “Knives Out”. But it was his role as Captain Georg von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music” that catapulted him to fame. While the film about a strict single father of seven who falls in love with a nun-in-training before the whole musically talented family has to flee Austria to avoid serving in the Nazi Navy is hailed as a classic, it has long viewed the role as “humorless and one-dimensional. We tried so hard to put humor in it, Plummer told The Associated Press in 2007. It was almost impossible. It was just agony trying to make this guy into a cardboard figure. Plummer enjoyed a remarkable cinematic renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in the 1999 Michael Manns film The Insider “and continued in films such as 2001s A Beautiful Mind and 2009s. The Last Station, in which he played a deteriorating Leo Tolstoy, and was nominated for an Oscar. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2012, making him the oldest Oscar winner in history at the age of 82, for his role in Beginners as Hal Fields, a director museum who becomes openly gay after the death of his 44-year-old wife. Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Newbies’, poses in the press room during the 84th Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt File / Getty Images Too many people around the world are unhappy with their lot. And then they retire and they become vegetables. I think retirement from any profession is death, so I’m determined to keep cracking, he told AP in 2011. Plummer was nominated for a third best supporting actor at the Oscars in 2017, when he replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World, just six weeks before the film’s release. His work has also earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Christopher Plummer has wowed audiences across generations in memorable roles ranging from Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” to Harlan Thrombey in “Knives Out”. He worked steadily for over 60 years, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for “Beginners.” We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos