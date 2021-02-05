Inside a Hollywood Regency Foot Filled with Art – Earth





Stopping a move to Los Angeles seemed natural for Houston-based interior designer Garrett Hunter and Michael Landrum. Although the two friends maintain independent practices, they share office space and frequently collaborate on projects. The two are also partners in an ever-evolving experimental gallery / showroom project that began in Houston in 2016, named Tienda X. Two years later, Hunter and Landrum relocated the gallery which hosts a compelling mix. fine and decorative art covering contemporary and antiqueto a Mediterranean style stone house in Austin. They named Operation Villa X. In a living room, a Maison Jansen sofa is accompanied by indigo pillows by Christopher Wrobleski, a Spanish majolica oil lamp, stone skull sculptures by Mexican artist Pedro Coronel and a painting by Wayman Adams. Tim Street-Porter A photograph of Dash Snow hangs in front of a 17th-century Flemish tapestry in a bedroom. Mike Diaz Mercury Glass Lamps. Tim Street-Porter One day in the middle of the pandemic we were driving from Houston to Austin, and I looked at Michael and said to him, I don’t want to be here. I think it’s time to move on. He agreed, so we set our sights on Los Angeles, where we do a lot of sourcing and like to spend time. We also have a lot of great collaborators in Los Angeles, says Hunter, citing lighting guru Sean OConnor and garden maestro Art Luna as two examples. COVID threw everything up in the air. We both do a lot of work in Los Angeles, and we’ve always envisioned Tienda X as a fluid business that would move and, in the process of moving, recreate itself, Landrum adds. A painted plywood lounge chair by Joe Colombo joins a prototype desk and office chair by Afra and Tobia Scarpa in the office. Tim Street-Porter A prototype Richard Schultz chair can be found near the entrance to the 1920s Regency-style house. Tim Street-Porter While they initially envisioned setting up their pied-terre cum gallery in what Hunter describes as a crisp Spanish-style home or a mid-century modern LA classic, the two eventually landed on a 1920s home in Hollywood Regency in the Whitley Heights neighborhood. It was kismet. As a child, when I traveled to Los Angeles with my family, I would run around town with my Leica and my sketchbook to document houses. This place was one of the houses I would draw, Hunter recalls. Adds Landrum, it was the perfect place to plant our flag. It feels like stepping into a gorgeous suite at Chateau Marmont, so we’ve unofficially nicknamed the house Chateau X. In the dining room, a Thomas Hucker koa and rosewood table is surrounded by a collection of chairs including 19th-century Venetian and 20th-century Viennese models, and a signature design by Sergio Rodrigues. The large painting is by Louis Eisner. Tim Street-Porter Fortunately, the house was in good shape and ready to be filled with a kaleidoscopic array of furniture and art. It was certainly one of the advantages. We changed a few lights and that’s it. Then we shipped goods from storage locations in Austin, Houston, Brooklyn and Los Angeles to two homes, Landrum reports. Characteristically, Hunter and Landrum cast a wide net, importing a heady brew of idiosyncratic 20th-century designs, contemporary pieces from local California makers, curated antiques, and artwork from bold names and emerging talent. The living room alone incorporates vintage Fortuny fabric curtains, an Andre Arbus rug, a cocktail table by Philip and Kelvin LaVerne, a ceramic lamp from LA-based LGS Studio, Louis XV chairs, and a design by Georgia OKeeffe. Tim Street-Porter Louis XV chairs upholstered in Holland & Sherry fabric frame a 17th century Spanish vargueo desk in the living room. Works by Georgia OKeeffe, Franco Mondini-Ruiz and Claggett Wilson. Were interested in the beauty of the friction between disparate objects and concepts, says Hunter, who now resides almost full time in Los Angeles. Landrum adds: This is the same sensibility that we apply to our design work. We reject the idea of ​​a single, fixed mindset. Every project is different. Each project is an experience to find what works together and what kind of dialogue we can create between architecture, interiors, landscape and furniture. Chateau X is open by appointment via the designers’ websites. garretthunter.com; michaeltlandruminc.com

