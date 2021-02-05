“Saved by the Bell” Star Dustin Diamond Dies of Cancer at 44





“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after three weeks of battling cancer, according to his rep. He was 44 years old. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie in pain. For that, we are grateful to him,” the actor’s spokesperson Roger Paul said in a statement. Diamond, best known for playing the bizarre, nerdy Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized in Florida last month and his team later revealed he had cancer. Diamond had carcinoma. Former co-star Mario Lopez took to Twitter to say goodbye, “Dustin, we will miss you, my man. The fragility of this life is something that should never be taken for granted.” Another co-star, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, called Diamond a “true genius of comedy”, adding: “I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that he alone could produce.” “Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its associated shows included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years”, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class”, including Diamond played. in. A sequel debuted on Peacock last fall with many of the original cast including Gosselaar, Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Tiffani Thiessen. The diamond was not included. “God speed, Dustin,” Thiessen wrote on Instagram. Josh Gad on Twitter said Diamond was “a defining part of our collective pop culture.” He has appeared in a handful of reality TV series, including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club”, “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared in an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a member of the house in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother”. Diamond has been sued on multiple occasions for overdue taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payment. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced an eye-opening documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story”. In 2015, he was sentenced to four months in prison for participating in a stabbing at a bar in Wisconsin. “Dustin was a humorous and witty individual whose greatest passion was making others laugh. He was able to sense and feel the emotions of others to such a length that he could also feel them as a force and one flaw, all in one, ”Paul wrote.







