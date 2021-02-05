Bollywood Skyflyer breaks world record previously held by Orlando





Orlando takes great pride in his quest to “go vertical” with The Wheel at Icon Park and the Orlando StarFlyer swing on International Drive, but a newcomer to the Sky Race has met – and surpassed – his Florida counterpart. Step into the Bollywood SkyFlyer, which rises to a dizzying 460 feet! Photo via Bollywood Parks Dubai At 450 feet tall, the Orlando StarFlyer held the record for the tallest swing in the world for more than two years (surpassing The Wheel at Icon Park by 50 feet), but with the Bollywood SkyFlyer debut on January 21 in Bollywood Parks Dubai, StarFlyer has been firmly pushed out of the top spot. SkyFlyer not only climbs to 460 feet, it rises, descends and spins at varying speeds for an adrenaline-filled experience like no other – all with stunning views of the park and surrounding area. Bollywood Parks Dubai also added eight more rides to its lineup when it reopened after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Taxi n ° 1 : Based on Mumbai’s famous taxis, this pint-sized roller coaster has all the kid-friendly high-speed turbulence of a cab ride through the city streets.

: Based on Mumbai’s famous taxis, this pint-sized roller coaster has all the kid-friendly high-speed turbulence of a cab ride through the city streets. Abraa Ka Dabra : Little adventurers will love this wobbly and wacky “raft” ride that swivels and twists along its low, arched track.

: Little adventurers will love this wobbly and wacky “raft” ride that swivels and twists along its low, arched track. String n ° 13 : Take a family ride on this horse-drawn cart-style “chariot”, whose circular movements produce a “floating wave” effect.

: Take a family ride on this horse-drawn cart-style “chariot”, whose circular movements produce a “floating wave” effect. Rodeo Ki Sawari : These bull-shaped vehicles that spin along an 8-shaped path in the traditional ‘teacup’ fashion are perfectly capturing the history of rodeo in rural India.

: These bull-shaped vehicles that spin along an 8-shaped path in the traditional ‘teacup’ fashion are perfectly capturing the history of rodeo in rural India. Monsoon Masti : Climb aboard a barrel-shaped raft, grab your giant water jet and engage in a drenched battle against other riders and spectators!

: Climb aboard a barrel-shaped raft, grab your giant water jet and engage in a drenched battle against other riders and spectators! Rocket : This mini version of a drop tower is perfect for young adrenaline seekers.

: This mini version of a drop tower is perfect for young adrenaline seekers. Hawah hawai : Adopt a hang-gliding-style prone position and take to the skies in this modern take on a ‘flying carpet’ attraction, perfect for youngsters.

: Adopt a hang-gliding-style prone position and take to the skies in this modern take on a ‘flying carpet’ attraction, perfect for youngsters. Star wheel: Just what is said; enjoy a round trip or two on this 180 foot tall Ferris wheel. The Namaste India restaurant and, later this year, the Bombay Express wooden roller coaster are also new to the park. Whichever way you choose to experience Bollywood Parks Dubai, one thing is for sure: you’ll want to slip into one of SkyFlyer’s 12 two-seater swings, take a deep breath, and prepare to be wowed! COVID security protocols are applied in the park. For more information visit BollywoodParksDubai.com.









