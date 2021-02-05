185 German LGBTQ actors stage a mass for greater diversity on screen





9:18 am PST 02/05/2021



through



Scott Roxborough



The actors among them Udo Samel, star of ‘Babylon Berlin’, Karin Hanczewski and Mark Waschke of German TV drama No. 1 ‘Tatort’ published a joint manifesto in the ‘Sueddeutsche Zeitung’ calling for a attitude change and more LGBTQ characters in the scripts.

Nearly 200 LGBTQ actors in Germany, including some of the country’s biggest film and television stars, staged a big coming out to a German national newspaper on Friday, as part of a public call for more diversity on stage and screen. The 185 gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender actors among them Babylon Berlin star Udo Samel, and Karin Hanczewski and Mark Waschke of the German TV series No.1 crime scene published a joint manifesto in the South German newspaper calling for a change in attitude and more LGBTQ characters in the scripts. “I come from a world that told me nothing about myself,” the headline of the front page article in Friday’s newspaper read. “We identify, among others, as lesbians, gays, bi, trans, queer, inter and non-binary,” the manifesto reads. “Until now, we have not been able to speak openly about our private life without fear of repercussions on our professional life. In interviews with the South German newspaper, actors are repeating sadly similar stories of being warned by agents, directors, and producers not to come out publicly because it would prevent them from being considered for heterosexual roles. “I wanted to attend an awards ceremony and walk the red carpet with the woman I love, but I was strongly advised against, warned that it would ruin my career,” says Emma Bading, who played the lead role To play, a TV movie that won an International Emmy nomination last year. When we talked about it as a group, it suddenly became clear that this was how we could change something as a group, as a big group, ”says Hanczewski. The artists also spoke out against the overrepresentation of straight white men on and off screen in German industry. “Of course I want to play characters that were originally written in white or straight,” says Lamin Leroy Gibba, a black German theater actor. “At the same time, I ask: where are the black and queer characters at the center of their own stories?” The issue of diversity and screen representation has only recently started to be seriously debated in German industry. Unlike some other European countries including in the U.K. In Germany, actors in the film and television industry have so far not implemented mandatory diversity requirements when hiring or commissioning.







