How sound designers ‘Mank’ and ‘Soul’ returned to old Hollywood and then visited the afterlife

For his two most recent films, Ren Klyce recreated the sound of a 1940s movie, then imagined the aural sensation of life before birth and after death.

Seven-time Oscar-nominated sound pro Ren Klyce, who was born in Japan and moved to Northern California at a young age with his parents, has traveled from 1940s Hollywood to an afterlife ethereal during his work as a supervisory sound editor. and re-recording the mixer from his two most recent films, Netflix Mank and Pixar Soul. (He is also credited as a sound designer on Soul.)

Klyce has been friends with Mank director David Fincher since their teens and has worked on all of Fincher’s feature films. The two met to work on the product produced by George Lucas. Twice upon a time and, Klyce recalls, “We hung out on each other because we were the youngest on the team. David was doing visual effects. I was an art assistant at the time.”

For the director’s last effort, on the origins of the years 1941 Citizen Kane“Says Klyce,” David wanted to have the look and the sound of something that was made in the early 1940s. “

To achieve this with the quality they wanted, Klyce actually created the soundtrack three times. “First of all, we made it as perfect as possible, like we wanted it to look like a modern day movie,” he explains. “Then we took all that mixing, and we put it through a process that we collectively called the ‘patina effect’, where we aged that sound. It took a while to make it old fashioned in its sound. And the third sound that David wanted to have is [for] the audience will feel as if they are watching the movie in an old fashioned movie theater with an echo. That was the film’s running order: “ I want the film to sound like it’s old, it’s monophonic, it’s ugly, and I want it to give the impression that we’re in the cinema of 1940s. ” “

As part of this final step, Klyce screened the entire film on a scoring stage in Skywalker Sound, where he has worked since 1999. “It has a 60 foot high ceiling that really resonates and we all installed it. those microphones and then we captured the reverb from the movie, so crazy, and then we put that reverb back into the mix. “

Pete Docter Soul presented an entirely different set of challenges, as the film follows Joe, a college band teacher who dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician in two very different environments: first, contemporary New York City, and then the film fantasy before and after realms of life. “Pete knew he wanted to have a completely different palette of sounds and music for [each] environment. So from the start we knew it was kind of a complicated soundtrack in the sense that it was almost like two movies. “

Klyce says that when Joe falls through a manhole and enters the Great Beyond, it’s “a very dark place with a little bit of humor because, as souls take on that white form, instead of dying. sounding awful, we ended up going with the comedic sound of a bug zapper. “

But as he tries to escape to earth, Joe lands in the Grand Avant, a tranquil environment where young souls find their personality. Said Klyce, “It was really important to Pete at that point in the movie that we, through the character of Joe, felt safe, at peace and that we felt like it was a very relaxing and nurturing environment. which cannot possess or present any form of danger. anything. “

With this in mind, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (they also composed the music for Mank) “mainly went with a very sublime synthetic score,” Klyce explains. “Then, sonically, we treated that area organically with sounds from a wheat field and children’s voices and sounds that were quite simple and organic and yet evoked that feeling of being. outside in nature. “

This story first appeared in the February 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.