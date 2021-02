Nick Cannon rehired at MTV after making anti-Semitic remarks

MTV has overturned its decision to fire Nick Cannon as host of Wild N Out after apologizing for the anti-Semitic remarks he made on his podcast, Cannons Class. Last July, MTV and its parent company, ViacomCBS, quickly cut ties with Cannon following controversial comments he made during an interview with former Public Enemy rapper Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff. . After attacking ViacomCBS, Cannon later apologized on social media and connected with several leaders in the Jewish community, including Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Los Angeles Simon Wiesenthal Center, Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League, Rabbi Noam E. Marans from the American Jewish Committee, and Rabbi Motti from the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters. Nick not only apologized and took responsibility for his comments, but he also worked to educate himself and others by engaging with Jewish leaders and on his platforms, an MTV representative wrote. Entertainment Group in a statement sent to The Times on Friday. These efforts are of the utmost importance, and that is why we invited him to join our team. MTV also wished Cannon a speedy recovery after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. According to Variety, Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash will temporarily replace Cannon as host of The Masked Singer until he is healthy enough to return during the fifth season of the competitive programs. Unlike MTV, Fox chose over the summer to continue working with Cannon on The Masked Singer, despite mounting criticism surrounding the offensive episode of Cannons Class. The network praised Cannon at the time for sincerely atoning for his actions and cited internal conversations in which Cannon showed remorse. Cannon also revealed to Variety Earlier this week, Fox resumed development on his new daytime talk show, which is now slated to debut in the fall, after being suspended following the Cannons class controversy. First and foremost, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and conflicting words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin, Cannon tweeted in July shortly. after the interview, which was quickly erased from the Internet. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and beautiful people, and I am ashamed of the uninformed and naive place these words came from. … I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education.

