‘President’ Jon Stewart mocks Trump’s resignation from Screen Actor’s Guild

Jon Stewart trolled former President Trump over his resignation letter to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which came after the union threatened to expel its members.

Fox News exclusively obtained the letter sent Thursday to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris in which the former president criticized the union, the media and news outlets. SAG-AFTRA responded with two words: “Thank you”.

On Twitter, former “Daily Show” host Stewart attempted to strike the same tone as Trump in a bogus farewell letter.

“Me too, I’m giving up on SAG-AFTRA !!! You let me down too, you didn’t do anything … I won’t stand your gross abdication of … oh wait … I’m just s —- y to acting … whatever. Chairman Jon Stewart, “he tweeted.

Trump’s letter came after the union communicated its intention to hold a disciplinary committee hearing to revoke its membership.

“We do not care!” Trump wrote to Carteris.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, also reacted to Trump’s letter on Twitter with his own rebuke.

“As a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild – Matt Damon was my co-star on The Adjustment Bureau – I can say on behalf of my fellow SAG members that Donald Trump will not be missing,” McAuliffe announced last month. he is running for governor in the state again, wrote.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch, known for “Secret Life of Pets,” “Minions,” “Puss in Boots” and more, also joked, “Wait, is the name ‘Donald Trump’ now available through SAG? Because my life will start to turn around. “

“Family Guy” producer Alec Sulkin added, “Trump quit SAG ?! Here’s my remake of” The Swimmer. “

Trump’s resignation letter on Wednesday criticized SAG for its “political failures,” and added that their “disciplinary failures are even more egregious.”

“Although I’m not familiar with your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live and Of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprenticeto to name just a few! ”Trump wrote.

He also claimed he “had greatly helped the cable television industry”, calling it “a dying platform with no time before I got into politics.” Trump said he “had created networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among others.”

The Screen Actors Guild board of directors voted “ by an overwhelming majority ” that former President Trump violated union membership guidelines in the wake of the Capitol riot.

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt to get media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump wrote. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me, other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas, as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of famous actors, who have even recorded a video asking: Why is the union not fighting for me? “

Trump was referring to a video released last year by actors like Mark Hammill, Whoopi Goldberg and Morgan Freeman, among others, who criticized cuts to union health care benefits.

The president’s resignation comes after the Board of Directors of the Screen Actors Guild voted “by an overwhelming majority” that Trump violated union membership guidelines following the Capitol riot.

“Donald Trump attacked the values ​​that this union holds the most sacred democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” Carteris said last month. “There is a straight line running from his blind disregard for the truth to attacks on journalists by his supporters.”

“Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The sad truth is that the words and actions of these individuals over the past four years have caused real harm to our broadcast journalist members, ”said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White. “The councils resolution addresses this effort to undermine press freedom and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society is based and which we must all work to protect and preserve.”

Trump had been a member of the SAG since 1989. The disciplinary hearing was scheduled to take place this week.

