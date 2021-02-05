Podcast ‘Awards Chatter’ Sean Combs (‘Two Distant Strangers’)

“It’s the same thing over and over again: another body, walking, stopping walking, another body,” said an exasperated man. Sean “Diddy” combs, hip-hop legend and entrepreneur, as we tape an episode ofThe Hollywood ReporterofChatter Rewards podcast and discuss the repeated examples of police brutality that claimed the lives of black youth in America.

In the aftermath of the May 2020 murder of George floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter walks that followed, Free Travon and Martin Desmond Roe decided to doTwo distant strangers, a live short film about a young black man (played by rapper Joey Bada $$) which is found in a groundhog day-as a time warp in which he is repeatedly killed without cause by an NYPD officer, regardless of his conduct. After completing the film in just a few months, the filmmakers showed it to a number of prominent blacks, including Kevin Durant and Combs, who quickly became involved as executive producers to help raise the film’s visibility.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that really explains it,'” says Combs, “because whatever way we used to do before, I don’t think they were really getting it not only from whites, but blacks, of all colors. But when I saw this movie I was like, ‘I hope this is the last time we have to explain what it’s like to live as a person of color in America. He’s an ordinary young black man, an artist, and he just wants to come home with his dog. That was the beauty of the movie: he didn’t try to explain it in a way like, ‘Oh, the guy is selling drugs’, or is someone putting themselves in danger. We’re talking about who is one of the if you mean ‘good black people’ which is a crazy way of thinking, okay. they are even stressed. I follow stress. Like, if a cop comes up behind my thing, I’m like, ‘Woah, that could really go any way, no matter how nice I’m about to be. So no one is exempt from it. “

* * *

* * *

Combs, 51, was born and raised in Harlem and is, of course, one of the most important figures in the history of the music industry. He never studied music or learned to play an instrument, but he has proven to be a remarkable talent scout, marketing genius, and producer who knows how to shape a song and a career as well as any. anyone.

His first job with the company was as an unpaid intern at the end Andre Harrell‘s Uptown Records when he was 18. At 23, he was already a mogul with his own label, Bad Boy Records, which still lives today and introduced the world to artists like Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Craig mack, the notorious BIG, Mase, Faith Evans, Lil kim, the LOX, Cassie, Janelle Monae, Kelly machine gun and yes, himself.

He produced three of the Rolling stoneBiggie’s 500 Best Albums of All Time Ready to die (1994) and Life after death (1997) and Blige’s My life (1994) and himself was featured on 15 singles that made their way into the top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, five of which reached number one: “I’ll miss you” (a tribute song to Biggie, his best friend, after Biggie’s murder in 1997, which remains unsolved), “Mo Money Mo Problems”, ” Shake Ya Tailfeather, “” No one can hold me back “and” Bump, Bump, Bump “

As the New York Times once put, he’s the man who sold hip-hop to mainstream America.

During our conversation, the man of many names went, at one point or another, like “Puff”, “Puffy”, “Puff Daddy”, “P. Diddy ”and“ Diddy, ”but says he prefers“ Love ”discusses the roots of his unprecedented vibrancy and bustle; why getting fired at a young age was perhaps the best thing that ever happened to him; how Bad Boy Records came to represent East Coast hip-hop and got embroiled in a feud with the West Coasts Death Row Records which ultimately claimed Death Row’s lives Tupac Shakur and Bad Boy’s Biggie (and how, over the years, his connections with West Coast artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop dogg have evolved); and why he made the unusual transition from production to rap, to great success, then started expanding his brand, to even greater success, in things like fashion, with menswear company Sean John ; spirits, with Ciroc luxury vodka; films, as executive producer of the 2011 documentary Unbeaten, which won the Oscar for best documentary film; and much more.