Jennifer Lawrence injured on set of Dont Look Up during Brockton Night Shooting





Actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured overnight on the set of the big-budget movie Dont Look Up when she was struck by debris propelled by a special effects explosion, according to two sources close to the production. The extent of her injury was unclear, but production on the film, which was filming overnight in Brockton, came to a halt when the Oscar-winning actress was kicked off the set at around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. The word of the set was that Lawrence may have suffered an injury in or near his eye. The incident occurred when a trash can passed through a window before Lawrence cleaned the immediate area. The actress was apparently hit by fragments and was seen holding her face as a doctor was called. Work on the film Friday was canceled, the sources said. A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to an email or phone call. The Netflix film, from The Big Short director Adam McKay, follows two astronomers who learn that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth but frustratingly discover that no one will take their warnings seriously. Lawrence leads a star-studded cast, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Filming for Dont Look Up has been taking place in Massachusetts since November. On Wednesday, film crews were spotted in Framingham and scenes were filmed in downtown Boston and, in December, South Station. The comedy was scheduled to begin filming in Boston last spring, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.







