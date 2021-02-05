the cheel will come back, bigger and better than ever

2020 has been a difficult year for many. But it was especially difficult for chef Barkha Limbu Daily and Jesse Daily, the owners of the cheel, who found themselves staring helplessly at the restaurant they had invested seven years in a building burnt to the ground before their eyes.

The loss was profound, not only because it represented seven years of hard work, but because the restaurant – even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic – had just reached the point where the business was profitable. . Not only were they able to provide lasting jobs for employees, but they were also able to give back to the community that supported them. Hear the Dailys talk about their firsthand experience on the FoodCrush podcast.

Fortunately, thanks to encouragement and support from the community, the Dailys have made progress in the reconstruction plans. And fans of the restaurant – which has made a name for itself with its menu of inventive Nepalese dishes, cocktails and regular concerts – have a lot to look forward to.

“After the fire, we really had to look at what was possible,” says co-owner and chef Barkha Limbu Daily, “from the money our insurance would cover to really think about what we wanted and needed to recreate the cheel experience. In the end, we put together a plan that incorporated the best of our dream ideas into a plan that we thought was realistic.

X

With advice from Anna Burns from The Brookwater Group, who had contributed to the design and construction of the baaree (among others), they were also able to design their plans quickly, so as to take into account the specifications and rules valued by the Thiensville Historical Preservation Committee, thus facilitating the gleaning Approval of the village.

Daily says they are currently receiving bids for the project in hopes of being able to start construction as early as March.

In the meantime, customers can expect the baaree (cheel’s beer garden) to reopen this spring. The venue will operate as usual during construction, offering a menu of simple dishes and a variety of drinks, as well as live music in scenic surroundings.

The baaree X

As for the cheel, it will be three times its size, going from a historic two-story 3,000-square-foot building to a modern 10,000-square-foot structure housing three distinct components: a restaurant on the ground floor, a second floor entertainment and an event space called the Phoenix Room and (in phase two of construction) a commercial kitchen space in the basement.

And it will be built with longevity in mind.

“We wanted to design a building that will last another hundred years,” Daily says of plans for the new two-story restaurant, which will feature an eye-catching exterior in red brick and cream-colored stucco. “When someone walks by, we want to make them curious enough that they can’t help but stop,” she says.

X

But Daily says that while this is a new build incorporating modern elements, they also wanted the building to reflect the Queen Anne style architectural elements of the old building (note details like the square tower, the use of asymmetry, etc.) as well as elements that offer a nod to his country of origin, Nepal.

Exterior elements, design concepts X

“In Nepal, most of the buildings are made of brick,” Daily explains, noting that distinctive hand-thrown red bricks are ubiquitous in Kathmandu, where she was born and raised.

And the bricks used to rebuild the cheel will be even more important, as the Dailys plan to offer community members the opportunity to support the project by purchasing individual bricks, which will be engraved with their name and incorporated into the frame. of the final building. .

“We’ve built our business through community,” Daily says. “As we recover from our ashes, we want to include them in rebuilding what has been lost.”

The restaurant on the first floor will have roughly the same footprint as the old restaurant; but it will be designed so as to optimize the space used for meals.

the cheel – restaurant plan X

The kitchen will be significantly expanded (it is designed to occupy almost 40% of the floor plan) to better accommodate the handmade dishes that have become a hallmark in the restaurant.

When it comes to decorating, Daily says she wants to bring as much of Nepal to the dining experience as possible.

“It will be a combination of the eclectic and the traditional,” Daily says. “For me, it’s about creating a real experience that gives people a real taste of Nepal through the look and feel of the space, and not just through the food.”

Mood board for interior accents X

For example, guests will enter the space through a lounge-like waiting area in which Daily says it will incorporate a water feature that mimics a dhunge dhara (stone faucet), a traditional stone fountain that provided a source of water for communities in Nepal. .

“You will find dhunge dhara all over Nepal,” she said. “Before indoor plumbing, they were used as the main source of water for drinking and washing clothes and as a source of water for cooking.”

Historically, the taps themselves were decorative, most featuring the mythical makara, a guardian creature that possessed the muzzle of a crocodile, the trunk of an elephant, the tusks of a boar, and the tail of a peacock.

Guests will also see a dining room filled with a myriad of colors and textures, from the rounded windows separating the main dining area from a smaller private dining room to Nepalese-style locks on the doors, decorative lighting , woven fabrics and a variety of metalwork.

The dining room will be flanked by a four-season dining room, which will be heated in the winter, but will feature garage-style doors allowing alfresco dining in the summer.

Rendering of the cheel with four seasons patio X

The second floor, aptly named the Phoenix room, will be equipped with a bar, a stage, a second kitchen and a patio balcony.

Seating around the stage will accommodate live music performances and events, while the kitchen can be used to host special events as well as special offers like cooking classes.

“We build the room with acoustics in mind,” Daily says. “We really want to be able to continue to showcase all kinds of local musical talent, and do it in a very intentional way.”

Cement flooring will help with soundproofing measures that will keep activity and music confined to the second floor, allowing the dining room to be free from distractions for guests.

In a second phase of construction, Daily says it also hopes to establish a commercial kitchen in the building’s basement.

Commercial kitchen plans X

The large kitchen space would be built to function as a rental space for local food businesses as well as a kitchen where the cheel could produce items for retail sale, including jars of his tasty achar.

“I really want to be able to support other small businesses and immigrant leaders,” she says. “I want to make it affordable and accessible… If you have a love and passion for food, I would love to be a stepping stone that will help you make your dream come true.”

Daily says that while she’ll never truly recover from the loss of her first restaurant, she’s happy to be able to rebuild it in a way that supports the vision she’s always had for what cheel could be like.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “We can’t wait to bring back the food and the music, that sense of community and experience. And I also look forward to truly supporting others on their journey to do what we have been able to do.